Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight: Top Discounts, Deals and Offers on Efficient Appliances to Save Power

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 brings discounts on household appliances from brands like Carrier, Blue Star, Godrej, Whirlpool, and Samsung.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2024 17:12 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight: Top Discounts, Deals and Offers on Efficient Appliances to Save Power

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end at midnight on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale began on May 2
  • The sale has brought discounts on several household appliances
  • The ongoing Great Summer sale also offers instant discounts on bank cards
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end in just a few hours, which means that you can still take advantage of several deals, discounts and offers during the ongoing sale. While smartphones and other popular consumer electronics are in the spotlight during Amazon's sale events, household appliances are also available at deeply discounted prices. However, it's important to make sure that you purchase appliances that have a high Energy Star rating, in order to save power and keep your electricity bills low.

While Amazon has listed several household appliances at discounted prices during the ongoing Great Summer Sale 2024, you can bring the final amount even lower with a 10 percent instant discount on OneCard credit card or ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda debit and credit card transactions. You can also get up to Rs. 100 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions.

Here are some of the best deals on energy efficient household appliances during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, to keep your electricity bill low this summer.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top deals on efficient household appliances 

Product MRP Deal Price
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,200 Rs. 45,490
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC Rs. 58,190 Rs. 35,300
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 74,000 Rs. 43,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Inverter Split AC Rs. 54,900 Rs. 36,990
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 74,100 Rs. 43,990
Whirlpool 192L 5 Star Icemagic Inverter Refrigerator Rs. 22,800 Rs. 17,490
Godrej 180L 5 Star Refrigerator Rs. 24,000 Rs. 15,590
Samsung 189L 5 Star Refrigerator Rs. 21,999 Rs. 17,990
Crompton Arno Neo 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater Rs. 9,500 Rs. 5,999
Havells Adonia Spin 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater Rs. 21,075 Rs. 10,499

 

