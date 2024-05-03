Google Cloud, in recent times, has been taking multiple steps to establish itself as a pro-Web3 entity. Now, Solana Labs has joined forces with Google Cloud. Through this partnership, the team behind the eco-friendly green blockchain will use the capabilities of Google Cloud to offer its own blockchain-based game development suit to developers. With this, Solana Labs wish to bring the blockchain technology on the forefront of gaming development.

Solana Labs created GameShift back in 2023. This architecture lets developers build games on blockchain rather than leaving them to deal with intricacies. As part of its suit, GameShift lets developers integrate non-custodial wallets alongside quick and scalable tools to create and distribute in-game assets. All of these processes are backed on the Solana blockchain.

“GameShift becoming part of Google Cloud's partner ecosystem allows us to accelerate mainstream adoption by extending these capabilities to their vast, global developer ecosystem,” Davis Hart, Head of GameShift, wrote in an official statement.

Solana Labs first unveiled GameShift in July 2023. Later in October, the blockchain firm launched the beta version of this app. Another element that GameShift offers is an in-game NFT marketplace. This expands the revenue stream for developers and publishers.

In addition, the game development infrastructure also brings along credit card payments and bank payout services to the platform. It also offers management and transaction of fee payments.

“Many game studios built on Google Cloud want to tap into the creative potential of Web3 technology, but the inherent technical complexities have been a major barrier to broader adoption," said Jack Buser, Director for Games at Google Cloud. This partnership, for Google Cloud, gives developers the tools to build immersive experience without getting tangled in the complexities of the blockchain tech.

This marks the second Web3 partnership that Google Cloud has struck this week. Earlier, Google Cloud joined hands with a Layer-1 blockchain platform called Sui with the aim to integrate blockchain solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other tech initiatives.

