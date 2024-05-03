Technology News

Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development

Solana Labs created GameShift back in 2023. This architecture lets developers build games on blockchain rather than leaving them to deal with intricacies.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2024 15:08 IST
Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Solana Labs launched Beta version of GameShift in October 2023

Highlights
  • GameShift lets developers integrate non-custodial wallets
  • It was first unveiled in July 2023
  • GameShift also offers management and transaction of fee payments
Advertisement

Google Cloud, in recent times, has been taking multiple steps to establish itself as a pro-Web3 entity. Now, Solana Labs has joined forces with Google Cloud. Through this partnership, the team behind the eco-friendly green blockchain will use the capabilities of Google Cloud to offer its own blockchain-based game development suit to developers. With this, Solana Labs wish to bring the blockchain technology on the forefront of gaming development.

Solana Labs created GameShift back in 2023. This architecture lets developers build games on blockchain rather than leaving them to deal with intricacies. As part of its suit, GameShift lets developers integrate non-custodial wallets alongside quick and scalable tools to create and distribute in-game assets. All of these processes are backed on the Solana blockchain.

“GameShift becoming part of Google Cloud's partner ecosystem allows us to accelerate mainstream adoption by extending these capabilities to their vast, global developer ecosystem,” Davis Hart, Head of GameShift, wrote in an official statement.

Solana Labs first unveiled GameShift in July 2023. Later in October, the blockchain firm launched the beta version of this app. Another element that GameShift offers is an in-game NFT marketplace. This expands the revenue stream for developers and publishers.

In addition, the game development infrastructure also brings along credit card payments and bank payout services to the platform. It also offers management and transaction of fee payments.

“Many game studios built on Google Cloud want to tap into the creative potential of Web3 technology, but the inherent technical complexities have been a major barrier to broader adoption," said Jack Buser, Director for Games at Google Cloud. This partnership, for Google Cloud, gives developers the tools to build immersive experience without getting tangled in the complexities of the blockchain tech.

This marks the second Web3 partnership that Google Cloud has struck this week. Earlier, Google Cloud joined hands with a Layer-1 blockchain platform called Sui with the aim to integrate blockchain solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other tech initiatives.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Solana Labs, Google Cloud, GameShift
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators and Washing Machines

Related Stories

Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
  2. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, More With Latest Update
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VI Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says AI Features Will Be Announced Soon
  8. PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch Discounted in Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  2. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  6. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
  7. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls Below $60,000, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Other Altcoins See Gains
  9. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update Hits Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, Older Foldables
  10. iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »