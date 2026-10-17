Visa Enables Round-the-Clock USDC Funding for Global Payments

Visa has introduced commercial funding with the stablecoin USDC to facilitate cross-border payments using the Visa Direct service by choosing Inyo Global as its partner on October 15. The announcement from Visa came out on Thursday that eligible merchants would be able to use USDC to finance cross-border payments through Inyo's payment infrastructure. This is after successful testing of the process during 2025 and marks the integration of stablecoin financing in Visa Direct's commercial payments system. The solution enables companies to make the money available for international payments in near real-time.

Visa Expands Commercial Payments With Stablecoin-Based Prefunding

According to Visa, the service will initially be provided through Inyo based on customer eligibility and geographical limitations. Inyo caters to banks, money transmission firms, fintech companies, and payment services. The current capability of Inyo makes it possible to make domestic and international payouts in over 180 countries, but it has not been confirmed whether Visa stablecoin prefunding is available in all those regions.

Through the launch of the commercial platform, Inyo will enable its customers to offer funding in the form of USDC for making cross-border payments via Visa Direct. It is a stablecoin that has been launched by Circle with the objective of maintaining its value at $1 (roughly Rs. 94). Under the typical pre-funding model, a company might be required to deposit money in special accounts prior to processing transactions. Availability may vary by time and the settlement schedule, especially if the transactions are cross-border.

Great to see Visa Direct stablecoin pre-funding in production with Inyo Global as the first enabler https://t.co/lwFsZhm2dO — Cuy Sheffield (@cuysheffield) October 15, 2026

Visa's new product provides a further choice for eligible businesses. Using the integration of Inyo, eligible businesses can contribute USDC to pay for their cross-border payout responsibilities without setting up a new payment system. While the announcement from the firm refers to near real-time prefunding, it does not state that all international payments will be received immediately by the beneficiary. The actual time of the transfer depends on the market and payment methods used.

In September, MEXC also partnered and introduced a Visa-powered Global Card that provides up to 10 percent cashback in USDT, while cryptocurrency card transactions crossed $759 million (approximately Rs. 7,204 crore) in July this year, nearly 2.5 times that of last year. Once the offer expires, purchase fees will begin at 1 percent, as per the fee structure provided by MEXC.