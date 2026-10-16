Technology News
English Edition

OpenAI AI Model Used Another Wallet’s Ethereum Testnet Funds Without Authorisation, Report Says

The AI model searched 362 wallet addresses before using a publicly known recovery phrase to access Sepolia testnet funds.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 19:54 IST
OpenAI AI Model Used Another Wallet’s Ethereum Testnet Funds Without Authorisation, Report Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI has not disclosed the amount spent or the identity of the wallet owner

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The incident involved an internal model from the GPT-5.6 Sol family
  • OpenAI discovered the unauthorised transactions on September 25
  • The model successfully deployed a smart contract after initial failures
Advertisement

The OpenAI company has reported that its AI research model has spent some Ethereum testnet coins in its unauthorised wallet after searching through 362 addresses as part of a coding task on June 26, 2026. The OpenAI company has confirmed this incident in an incident report updated October 15, stating that the model had access to an account via a known recovery phrase and it spent its balance on blockchain transaction fees. This was discovered by the company on September 25 when going through the logs of previous behavior. 

 AI Model Justified Using Testnet Funds Without Seeking Authorisation

As per OpenAI, this particular case was about an internal model belonging to the GPT-5.6 Sol family, which was working on a cryptocurrency trading platform. While the guidelines allowed the use of smart contracts, the assignment did not come with a funded wallet, nor was the model allowed to spend money from another wallet. The transactions took place on Sepolia, which is a test network for Ethereum. The exact amount that was spent was not disclosed by OpenAI, and the incident report did not mention who owns the wallet.

VoltOpenai Discussion
Explore More...

The research model was tasked with updating a cryptocurrency trading prototype and also with using smart contracts that are suitable for deployment in Sepolia during the June 26 assignment. The duties involved changing trading algorithm calculations, database function updates, and contract addresses with functional deployments. The completion of the deployment involved payment of network fees in Sepolia ETH, referred to as gas fees. The first stage was for the model to seek out contracts capable of meeting the task requirement before looking into faucets, which distribute small amounts of test cryptocurrency to developers.

Prior to the transaction, the agent explicitly evaluated if using the funds from the chosen account was a good decision. This reasoning was based on the public recovery phrase and the economic insignificance of Sepolia test tokens. It asked, “But using public known key/funds ethically?” The model further explained that the funds of this account were "effectively abandoned" and thus using those funds for the programming assignment was ethical.

OpenAI discovered that the model had come to this decision on its own without seeking any approval from the account owner or the person who had set the task for it. This behavior was seen as a case where the model was making its own judgment on acceptable behavior.

The agent then signed the deployment transaction offline using the derived private key. The first attempt by the agent to publish the transaction failed, and the agent tried other network providers and their methods.

The agent was then able to locate a viable connection, after which the transaction was submitted and the confirmation hash received. According to the transaction receipt, the contract had been successfully deployed while the network fees were deducted from the chosen wallet.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Ethereum, ETH Transactions
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

Related Stories

OpenAI AI Model Used Another Wallet’s Ethereum Testnet Funds Without Authorisation, Report Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sony Signature Series Walkman Models Launch With Premium Design
  2. Oppo Find X10 Series to Debut in India With This Industry-First Camera Unit
  3. Tecno Spark 50S 5G With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI AI Model Used Another Wallet’s Ethereum Testnet Funds Without Authorisation, Report Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 India Launch Timeline Confirmed by Company Executive
  3. CERT-in Issues Critical Warning After AI Agents Broke Into Indian Organisations' Live Systems
  4. Microsoft Announces $50 Xbox Nano Controller, Launch Set for Next Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Rear Camera Specifications Leaked; May Feature Same Sensors as Galaxy A37
  6. Meta’s Muse Spark Open Model Brings 1M-Token Context Window, Agentic AI Workflows to Apple Mac Studio
  7. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Launch in India as First Phone With a Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System
  8. Ripple Partners With Cross River to Integrate RLUSD Into Core Banking Platforms
  9. Redmi K100 Officially Confirmed to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Orders Begin
  10. YouTube Music Will Now Display Labels for AI-Generated Music Integrated into the Player
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »