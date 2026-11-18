The cryptocurrency trading exchange, MEXC, has announced that it will shut down its Global Card services from November 18 at 15:30 UTC, less than two weeks after the US government ordered restrictions on accessing its financial systems. MEXC stated in a Wednesday press release that it was due to the modifications made by its third-party card issuer that it had decided to stop issuing new cards, and that the use of existing cards to support transactions would be suspended.

Exchange Says Remaining Card Balances Will Be Transferred to Spot Wallets

There was no identification of the issuing partner, and there was also no indication of whether the decision had anything to do with the recent enforcement by the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This discontinuation comes in the wake of an earlier maintenance notification sent out on November 14, when MEXC notified its customers that Global Card deposits were unavailable till November 18. Customers were allowed to credit their existing balances from their cards to the exchange account during the maintenance period, whereas all transactions processed prior to the freeze were normally settled.

Although MEXC previously characterised the service disruption as temporary, it has now confirmed that it won't resume as planned. The exchange has been operating its Global Card for less than three months. The card, which is linked to Visa, debuted on August 31, enabling users to spend Tether's USDT via regular payment gateways such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Until Wednesday, customers of MEXC have been asked to visit the Global Card page on their end and use the “withdrawal” feature present there to transfer their remaining balances to Fiat Wallets. Customers who are using the card for periodic payments should discontinue using the card or register other means of payment before the card stops working.

Customers who miss the deadline for withdrawal would not need to send an additional request for balance recovery. The outstanding balances from cards shall be recorded by MEXC on November 21, 2022, at 15:30 UTC, giving three days for outstanding transactions to settle. These balances will be transferred to customers' Spot wallets. “The corresponding amount will be credited to your Spot account within three business days of the snapshot. No action is required for this transfer,” MEXC said.

The card blockage is followed by the issuance of an order under FinCEN that declares MEXC as a foreign financial institution of principal money laundering concern in relation to Russian illicit finance. Announced on November 6 and published in the Federal Register on November 10, the order shall become effective on December 10, 2026.

FinCEN claimed that MEXC was involved in carrying out financial transactions worth $16.7 billion (roughly Rs. Rs.1,56,94,560 crore) associated with criminal financial activity from May 2021 to May 2026, including sanctions evasion and cybercrimes by Russian, Iranian, and North Korean nationals.