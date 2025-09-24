Technology News
Fold Partners Stripe, Visa to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

The new Fold card automatically converts purchases into bitcoin, aiming to simplify crypto rewards for everyday spending.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 15:15 IST
Fold Partners Stripe, Visa to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Photo Credit: Unsplash/CardMapr.nl

Cardholders can earn Bitcoin automatically on everyday purchases.

Highlights
  • Earn 2 percent back in Bitcoin automatically on everyday purchases
  • Rewards can increase to 3.5 percent with Fold Checking Account usage
  • Users gain up to 10 percent with select retail partners
Fold, the Nasdaq-listed bitcoin financial services firm, has teamed up with Stripe and Visa to launch a bitcoin-only rewards credit card, allowing users to earn cryptocurrency on everyday purchases. The Fold credit card will run on Visa's network and relies on the Stripe Issuing infrastructure. Cardholders will get 2 percent of their purchases converted into Bitcoin, and this process will take place through specific Fold Checking Account activities. This percentage could increase to 3.5 percent. The purpose of this card is to make Bitcoin earning simple for both new and existing users. This will remove the need for staking, categories, or exchange accounts. 

Fold Credit Card Simplifies Earning Bitcoin While Highlighting Volatility Risks

Fold previously released a Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card in 2025, which was also in collaboration with Visa, and other fintechs have offered Bitcoin cashback cards before. Several other crypto credit and debit cards have been introduced before Fold, helping set the stage for the market. 

Notable examples include the Gemini Credit Card launched in April 2021 with Mastercard, the BlockFi Rewards Visa Signature Card in July 2021, and the Coinbase credit card in June 2025.

In addition, customers using this card can receive up to 10 percent back from limited retail partners, which include Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber. 

Market volatility is a key consideration for users of Bitcoin rewards cards. The high potential upside is accompanied by significant risk, as per the analysts from both crypto-specific and traditional financial institutions. 

Emphasising the accessibility of bitcoin through this credit card, Fold founder and CEO Will Reeves said, “It's simple enough for someone new to bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.”

“You could get potential upside with less risk by doing something like buying an S&P 500 index fund with your cash back rewards or through cards offered by the likes of Fidelity and SoFi. But I still think crypto rewards cards appeal to a certain audience,” said Ted Rossman, senior credit card industry analyst at Bankrate.

The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card is an addition to the growing number of innovations that aim to incorporate both digital assets and conventional financial tools. However, at the same time, market volatility plays a key role as it affects the value of rewards. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
