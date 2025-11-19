Samsung Wallet will now allow AU Visa Credit Card holders to make Tap & Pay payments in India, the company announced on Wednesday. This comes as part of a new partnership between the South Korean tech giant and the Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank. Claimed to eliminate the need to carry a physical credit card, the Samsung Wallet app will allow users to complete NFC-enabled transactions directly from their Galaxy devices. This adds to Samsung's efforts to bring more features to the Samsung Wallet app in India.

How Samsung Wallet's Tap & Pay Feature Works With AU Small Finance Bank Cards

The South Korean tech giant has announced a partnership with Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank, bringing the Tap & Pay functionality for the AU Visa Credit Card holders on Samsung Wallet. People will no longer have to carry a physical AU Visa Credit Card to make payments. With the integration, they will be able to purchase goods directly from the native Samsung Wallet app on their Galaxy devices.

Using NFC connectivity on compatible handsets, AU Visa Credit Card transactions made through Samsung Wallet will require a dedicated point-of-sale (POS) terminal to be active at the retail outlet where a user wishes to make the payment. On top of eliminating the need to physically carry cards in the wallet, it also reduces the risk of losing one's AU Visa Credit Card.

Samsung has now started focussing on bringing additional features for Galaxy smartphone users in India. Recently, the tech giant announced that it will now allow people to add UPI accounts in India to Samsung Wallet during the initial setup of handsets. This enables users to make payments as soon as they finish setting up their Galaxy phones. The company also announced that Samsung Wallet will support facial and fingerprint biometric authentication for UPI transactions. Hence, people will not have to enter a PIN to make UPI payments.

Moreover, the Samsung Wallet app also supports Tap & Pay with WSFx Global Pay Limited-powered Forex cards. The tech giant is also planning to soon bring direct online payment support for credit and debit cards in India, which have already been added.

In late October, Samsung and Mahindra announced their partnership to introduce the Digital Car Key feature to Samsung Wallet in India. Scheduled to roll out soon, it will initially be compatible with select Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, like the Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e. Demonstrated to function similarly to the credit and debit card payments, it uses NFC to access eSUVs, allowing owners to remotely lock, unlock, and start their vehicles.