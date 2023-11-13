Technology News

Growing Metaverse Platform Zep Chooses Near Protocol to Create Games, Boost Userbase

Zep claims to have 1.3 million monthly active users and 8.3 million total users that joined its platform this year.

Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 16:46 IST
Growing Metaverse Platform Zep Chooses Near Protocol to Create Games, Boost Userbase

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Big_Heart

Zep is a joint venture between online game developer Supercat and creator platform Zepeto

Highlights
  • Zep claims to have added 8.3 million registered users this year
  • Near Protocol is a Layer-1 blockchain platform
  • Zep plans to expand to Japan and other Southeast Asian countries
Advertisement

South Korean metaverse platform Zep announced a new partnership with Near Protocol. Using the Layer-1 blockchain platform Near Protocol, Zep aims to create online games in the metaverse ecosystem and onboard more users onto its platform. Zep is a joint venture between online game developer Supercat and creator platform Zepeto. It claims to have 1.3 million monthly active users and 8.3 million total users that joined its platform this year. In the coming months, Zep plans to expand internationally to the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets.

In a bid to help Zep create a diverse range of online games in the metaverse, Near Protocol's offerings like large scale user-oriented services, user-friendly interface, and Web2-like stability will come in handy. It is because of these offerings, that Near-based Web3 apps have managed to rank 1st and 2nd among all blockchain applications as per DappRadar.

As part of their partnership, Near Protocol and Zep are looking to develop Web3 features that would not only make the metaverse experience more immersive for end users, but also assist developers in regard to the convenience of creating.

“Through collaboration with dApps in the content and gaming fields based on NEAR, we will assist ZEP's business expansion in the Web3 domain,” Mark Mi, Gaming Director of NEAR Protocol said in an official statement. “

South Korea has been evidently supportive in terms of exploring the metaverse industry. Last year, South Korean lawmakers had spoken about plans of investing over $177 million (roughly Rs. 1,370 crore) in supporting metaverse projects that will also trigger job opportunities in the sector.

In February 2022, Seoul's Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning of South Korea allocated KRW 223.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,400 crore) towards the development of a national metaverse project.

In December 2022, Shinhan Bank, named among the top four lenders in South Korea, launched a metaverse site named ‘Cinnamon', where people get to access an array of services from financial, as well as non-financial sectors.

This support for metaverse from South Korean industry mammoths coupled with a nudge from the government and a big online gamer base, Near Protocol can also attempt at reaping big benefits from expanding its platform's presence there.

“Based on this collaboration, ZEP's partners are expected to easily issue and distribute various Web3-based digital assets, allowing users to enjoy a convenient Web3 experience in the ZEP metaverse environment,” the official press release from Near Protocol said.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Web3, Near Protocol, South Korea
Samsung Galaxy M44 Listed on Official Site, Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Growing Metaverse Platform Zep Chooses Near Protocol to Create Games, Boost Userbase
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  3. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy M44 Specifications Revealed via Official Listing
  5. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  7. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  8. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Launch Refreshed iPad Air, iPad Pro Models in Two Display Sizes in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Honor Magic 6 Series to Support Upgraded Satellite Communication, Deeper AI Integration
  3. Apple Allegedly Testing iPhone 16 Pro Prototype With Hole-Punch Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Renders Suggest Minor Design Tweaks From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  5. Red Magic 9 Pro Series Launch Date Set for November 23; Key Specifications, Features Tipped
  6. Growing Metaverse Platform Zep Chooses Near Protocol to Create Games, Boost Userbase
  7. Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire Gets New Trailer at Netflix Geeked Week
  8. Apple Vision Pro 2 Specifications Leak, Could Feature Redesigned Rear Strap: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M44 Listed on Official Site, Specifications Revealed
  10. Oppo Pad Air 2 Said to Launch Alongside Oppo Reno 11 Series; Could Be a Rebranded OnePlus Pad Go
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »