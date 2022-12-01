Technology News
loading

South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details

South Korea has been seeing a massive boom in the metaverse sector this year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 December 2022 18:07 IST
South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Bernard

Shinhan has teamed-up with South Korean crypto exchange, Korbit to process Web3 transactions

Highlights
  • Shinhan’s metaverse will have zones for healthcare and sports
  • Shinhan is among South Korea’s top four brands
  • South Korea has been investing in the metaverse sector

Shinhan Bank, named among the top four lenders in South Korea, has taken a massive step towards rattling up the metaverse industry. The lender has launched a metaverse site named ‘Cinnamon', where people will be able to access an array of services from financial, as well as non-financial sectors. Before this launch, the bank has conducted tests to ensure the operability of this virtually immersive platform. Overall, South Korea has been seeing a massive boom in the metaverse sector this year.

The metaverse ecosystem by Shinhan will flaunt dedicated zones for healthcare, sports, finance, and art where people interested in visits, could reach as virtual avatars, SeoulWire reported.

The development comes after South Korean lawmakers spoke about plans of investing over $177 million (roughly Rs. 1,370 crore) in supporting metaverse projects that will also trigger job opportunities in the sector.

Shinhan, which is an early investor in crypto custody services, ran a five-day-long test on its metaverse platform and reportedly garnered visits from over 85,000 people back in June this year.

In order to process Web3 transactions, the bank has teamed-up with South Korean crypto exchange, Korbit.

Research reports suggest that the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years.

South Korea has, in recent times, emerged among the first countries to invest heavily in the metaverse industry.

In February, Seoul's Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning of South Korea allocated KRW 223.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,400 crore) towards the development of a national metaverse project.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) also plans to make Seoul the first South Korean city to enter the metaverse.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Shinhan Bank, South Korea
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Related Stories

South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  4. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  5. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  6. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
  7. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  8. Digital Rupee CBDC Trial Begins in India: Here's What the Experts Are Saying
  9. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  10. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi Model E Smartwatch With Support For 28 Languages, 120 Sport Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details
  3. Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams
  4. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play With MediaTek SoCs, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Digital Rupee Trial Begins; Exponential Growth in UPI Payments Backs Optimism on India’s CBDC Pilot: Experts
  7. TSMC Plans Advanced 4nm Chip Production at Arizona Plant on Apple Demand: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
  9. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. MacBook Pro With M2 Max Processor, 96GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.