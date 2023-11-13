Samsung Galaxy M44 has been long anticipated to launch in the market. The phone is likely to be a successor to the Galaxy M34, which launched in India in July this year with an in-house 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. The Galaxy M44 has previously been spotted on benchmarking as well as certification sites hinting at its key specifications. Now, the phone has been listed online on the official Samsung South Korea website.

Spotted first by Sammobile, the Galaxy M44 is listed on the official Samsung South Korea website with the name ‘Galaxy Jump 3 for business owners' (translated from Korean) and model number SM-M446KZKAKTC. The phone can be seen in a single 6GB + 128GB variant in Black and White colour options. The pricing hasn't been revealed yet, and it's also not available to purchase. A launch date has also not been confirmed.

Recently, the Galaxy M44 appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with the model number SM-M446K and had previously been spotted on Geekbench with a similar model number. The phone was tipped to carry a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Even though Samsung does not outrightly confirm the processor name, the handset is listed with a chipset with 2.84GHz, 2.4GHz, and 1.8GHz CPU cores that matches that of the Snapdragon 888.

The Galaxy M44 is listed to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2,408 x 1080 pixels) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The single-SIM-supported phone has been tipped to run on Android 13, although the listing does not confirm the version.

For optics, a triple rear camera unit is seen on the Galaxy M44, and is arranged vertically inside circular cutouts in the top left corner of the back panel. It is listed to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. Placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display, the front camera offers an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone is listed to house a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M44 supports 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZS, Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity, as per the official website. It is listed to weigh 216 grams and measures 167.7mm x 78.0mm x 9.1mm in size. For security, it is equipped with a fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.