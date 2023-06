Amazon Prime Video Hindi Horror Series 'Adhura' Releasing July 7

Amazon Prime Video will release its first Hindi horror series 'Adhura' on July 7, as per an announcement by the streaming service. Described as a 'gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm', the show features Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra in prominent roles. The seven-episode series is written by Ananya Banerjee, who has also directed along with Gauravv K Chawla, a press release stated. It has been produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

Set around the themes of guilt, remorse, and revenge, Adhura unfolds through two timelines set in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. "What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant," the official plotline reads.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals at Prime Video, said that she is confident that 'Adhura' will engage, provoke and enthrall its subscribers.

"Adhura is a complex, layered, and immersive world where once-familiar corridors and hallways, become a labyrinth of fear and uncertainty. Supernatural horror is an extremely popular genre not just in India but across the world so we are extremely excited to partner with Nikkhil Advani once again, in a genre that neither Emmay Entertainment nor Prime Video has attempted before," she said.

Advani said he is excited to partner with Prime Video after his 2021 medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. "This series explores the depths of human emotions, showcasing the complexity of relationships. With every twist and turn, it will captivate and leave the viewers yearning for more. It was wonderful working with the ensemble cast, especially Shrenik Arora, who, I am sure will come out as a surprise package," he added. 'Adhura' also stars Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Vera, KC Shankar, and Jaimini Pathak.

