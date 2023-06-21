Technology News

Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release

The film features Vidya Balan in the role of a detective, investigating murders at a party.

By ANI | Updated: 21 June 2023 16:08 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Vidya Balan

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon

Highlights
  • Anu Menon last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit Shakuntala Devi
  • The film is a suspense thriller
  • Neeyat is releasing only in theatres on July 7

Ahead of its trailer launch, the makers unveiled an intriguing teaser and 11 posters of the movie's primary characters, introducing us to Vidya Balan's character, detective Mira Rao, along with the ten suspects. Taking to Instagram, Abundantia Entertainment shared a series of posters and teasers. While the teaser gives us a preview into the enigmatic world of the murder mystery, each of the posters paints an alluring image of the characters, raising immense anticipation for the trailer which is expected to drop on June 22.

Neeyat features a stellar ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan and including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. The film is a suspense thriller, which revolves around the story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) investigating inexplicable killings at a billionaire's party where nothing is as it seems and all suspects have a secret or two.

The movie is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit Shakuntala Devi, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer. Anu Menon's recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series Killing Eve.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat is releasing only in theatres on July 7, before eventually making its way to the Prime Video streaming platform. Apart from directing, Anu Menon also serves as a writer for the film.

  • Release Date 7 July 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Mystery
  • Cast
    Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Razvi
  • Director
    Anu Menon
  • Producer
    Vikram Malhotra
