Sony Pictures Launches Add-On Streaming Channel on Amazon Prime Video in India

Sony Pictures – Stream will offer SPE's movies, shows on Prime Video Channels for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs. 399.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 19 February 2024 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Last year, Prime Video added BBC Player and BBC Kids channels in India

  • Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures
  • The add-on channel will be curated specifically for customers in India.
  • Sony Pictures channel will include films, shows from the studio's library
Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch an add-on subscription on the streamer for viewers in India.

Sony Pictures – Stream will offer SPE's movies and shows on Prime Video Channels and its subscribers for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs. 399.

“We are delighted to launch Sony Pictures - Stream, a new Prime Video Channel curated specifically for our customers in India.

"The collaboration allows Sony Pictures Entertainment to make their vast and beloved library available in India at a single destination, reaching customers across the length and breadth of the country via Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, head - Prime Video Channels, India.

Sonika Bhasin, Vice President - South Asia, Sony Pictures Television, said with the partnership with Prime Video, Indian audiences can have access to content from SPE's extensive library of award-winning films and critically acclaimed television series.

"Additionally, in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures – Stream spotlights the studio's history and incredible film legacy by offering customers an incredible array of films from the studio's beloved vault spanning the decades," Bhasin added. 

Last year in December, it was reported that Amazon would start incorporating advertisements within Prime Video soon.  Amazon Prime users in the US reportedly received communication from Amazon informing them that the standard Amazon Prime plan would show ads while streaming movies and TV shows. The company had initially announced the move in September last year and had stated that it would go into effect in early 2024. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
