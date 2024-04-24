Fallout games have seen renewed interest since the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Just as the show has received acclaim and attracted new viewers to the world of Fallout, new and returning players have been flocking to the role-playing games from Bethesda. Now, the studio has confirmed that Fallout titles have received almost five million players in a single day, including one million in Fallout 76 alone.

The official Fallout X account posted the milestone early Wednesday, thanking one million players who tried out Fallout 76 in a single day. “Thank you to the over one million of you who adventured with us in #Fallout76 in a single day...,” the post read. Additionally, close to five million players have been registered across all Fallout games in a single day, Bethesda said in a follow-up post.

...and almost five million across all Fallout games in a single day!⚡ — Fallout (@Fallout) April 23, 2024

Fallout 76 also broke its all-time peak concurrent player count on Steam recently. With the success of the Fallout TV series, players have flocked to the game to experience its post-apocalyptic wasteland first-hand. Fallout 76 is currently the 23rd most played game on Steam, with 31,547 active players at the time of writing, according to SteamDB. The game has gone past its previous all-time peak this week, registering a new peak of 73,368 concurrent players.

Fallout 4 is faring even better. The 2015 RPG is currently the ninth most played game on Valve's service, beating popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Destiny 2 and Baldur's Gate 3. At the time of writing, Fallout 4 has 62,738 active players, with a 24-hour peak concurrent player count of 120,870.

These numbers only reflect Fallout players on PC, with PlayStation and Xbox platforms also likely experiencing a surge in player numbers. PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles are set to receive more Fallout 4 players soon, too. Earlier this month, Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 would get a free next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 25.

Starting tomorrow, players on those consoles will get native game applications, with new features like Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements and bug fixes. The next-gen update for Fallout 4 will support higher resolutions and up to 60fps performance. Some new Fallout 4 features and improvements are also arriving on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Last week, Fallout 4 also became Europe's best-selling game following the launch of the TV series. According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, sales of the RPG jumped 7,500 percent week-on-week across the continent.

It's worth noting that both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are available to play for free to PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation and the entire Fallout series is available at no additional cost to Game Pass members on Xbox and PC.

