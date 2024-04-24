Technology News
Fallout TV series released on Amazon Prime Video on April 10.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2024 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda

Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are available to play for free on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

Highlights
  • Fallout 4 also became Europe’s best-selling game last week
  • Fallout 76 broke its all-time peak concurrent player count on Steam
  • Bethesda will release a next-gen update for Fallout 4 on April 25
Fallout games have seen renewed interest since the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Just as the show has received acclaim and attracted new viewers to the world of Fallout, new and returning players have been flocking to the role-playing games from Bethesda. Now, the studio has confirmed that Fallout titles have received almost five million players in a single day, including one million in Fallout 76 alone.

The official Fallout X account posted the milestone early Wednesday, thanking one million players who tried out Fallout 76 in a single day. “Thank you to the over one million of you who adventured with us in #Fallout76 in a single day...,” the post read. Additionally, close to five million players have been registered across all Fallout games in a single day, Bethesda said in a follow-up post.

Fallout 76 also broke its all-time peak concurrent player count on Steam recently. With the success of the Fallout TV series, players have flocked to the game to experience its post-apocalyptic wasteland first-hand. Fallout 76 is currently the 23rd most played game on Steam, with 31,547 active players at the time of writing, according to SteamDB. The game has gone past its previous all-time peak this week, registering a new peak of 73,368 concurrent players.

Fallout 4 is faring even better. The 2015 RPG is currently the ninth most played game on Valve's service, beating popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Destiny 2 and Baldur's Gate 3. At the time of writing, Fallout 4 has 62,738 active players, with a 24-hour peak concurrent player count of 120,870.

These numbers only reflect Fallout players on PC, with PlayStation and Xbox platforms also likely experiencing a surge in player numbers. PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles are set to receive more Fallout 4 players soon, too. Earlier this month, Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 would get a free next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 25.

Starting tomorrow, players on those consoles will get native game applications, with new features like Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements and bug fixes. The next-gen update for Fallout 4 will support higher resolutions and up to 60fps performance. Some new Fallout 4 features and improvements are also arriving on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Last week, Fallout 4 also became Europe's best-selling game following the launch of the TV series. According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, sales of the RPG jumped 7,500 percent week-on-week across the continent.

It's worth noting that both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are available to play for free to PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation and the entire Fallout series is available at no additional cost to Game Pass members on Xbox and PC.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Fallout, Fallout TV Series, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Bethesda, Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video, Steam, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS Plus, Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price today: Bitcoin, Ether See Upward Momentum, Solana and Dogecoin Retain Gains

