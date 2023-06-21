Technology News

Lust Stories 2 Trailer Is Out, Touching on Strong Chemistry, Infidelity, and More

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 21 June 2023 14:30 IST
Lust Stories 2 Trailer Is Out, Touching on Strong Chemistry, Infidelity, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman

Highlights
  • Lust Stories 2 is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn
  • Lust Stories 2 will be available for streaming June 29 on Netflix
  • The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, and Tamannaah Bhatia

Finally, the trailer of the much anticipated second edition of the International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories 2 is out.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia treated fans to a trailer. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "How much lust is 2 much lust? Find out for yourself, because #LustStories2 is coming on 29th June, only on Netflix!#LustStories2OnNetflix."

It is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra. Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject. The trailer has Neena Gupta who is playing a role of a grandmother comparing one's body to Mount Fuji, where lust erupts like a volcano. She also suggests her granddaughter Mrunal Thakur sleep with her prospective husband as a 'test drive.'

The video also gives a glimpse of Kajol's intense avatar. The character played by Kajol believes her husband (Kumud Mishra) has feelings for their housekeeper.

At the end of the trailer, Vijay Varma's character is seen breaking into the house of his former love played by Tamannah but she refuses to sleep with him because he's married.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn, Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Speaking on the second anthology of Lust Stories R Balki said in a statement, "Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It's critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible. Having partners like Netflix, RSVP, and Flying Unicorn trust me to create a film for this reputed anthology has been immensely gratifying. I hope it's a story that will resonate with people"

Konkona Sen Sharma also shared her thoughts, "There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. I was quite thrilled and excited when I was approached by RSVP, Flying Unicorn, and Netlfix to do this project. Lust for me, like many, is a forbidden topic and I wanted to break away from the norm which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer Pooja Tolani. I couldn't have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other!"

Adding on to that, Sujoy Ghosh said, "This time lust stories are all about the different shades of Lust. I am so glad that RSVP, Flying Unicorn, and Netflix brought this opportunity to me, and that our lust story will be watched by audiences in 190 countries. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen."

"When Netflix, Ronnie, and Ashi approached me to be a part of their Emmy Nominated anthology Lust Stories, it was an immediate yes for me. It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to the audiences. Lust has multiple shades and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition," Amit Ravindernath Sharma said.

Lust Stories 2 will be available for streaming June 29 on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Lust Stories 2, Lust Stories 2 Release Date, Lust Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, lust stories 2 directors, Vijay Varma, Flying Unicorn, RSVP
Electronic Arts Goes Through Massive Shake-Up, Splits Into EA Sports and EA Entertainment
Meet the Infinix Note 30 5G: Redefining 5G Smartphone Standards in Its Segment

Related Stories

Lust Stories 2 Trailer Is Out, Touching on Strong Chemistry, Infidelity, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  5. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Introduced in These New Colour Options in India
  9. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India at This Price
  10. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Unlike Netflix, Zee5 Does Not Consider Password Sharing a Big Problem
  2. Zeiss Reveals Apple Vision Pro Prescription Optical Inserts Ahead of 2024 Debut: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Exclusive New Red, Light Blue Colours Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lust Stories 2 Trailer Is Out, Touching on Strong Chemistry, Infidelity, and More
  5. Electronic Arts Goes Through Massive Shake-Up, Splits Into EA Sports and EA Entertainment
  6. Deutsche Bank AG Seeks Approval to Operate as Crypto Custodian in Germany, Triggers Market Surge
  7. YouTube’s First Live E-Commerce Shopping Channel to Launch in South Korea: Report
  8. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon
  9. Spotify HiFi Lossless Streaming Will Launch Soon With More Expensive 'Supremium' Subscription Tier: Report
  10. Cisco Launches AI Networking Chips for AI Supercomputers; to Take on Broadcom, Marvell
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.