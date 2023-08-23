Redmi has introduced a new RAM and storage option for the Redmi A2+ in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in March this year alongside the Redmi A2. It was launched in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. However, the new Redmi A2+ now offers more storage, but the same amount of RAM. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAH battery, which is claimed to offer up to 32 days of standby time.

Redmi A2+ price in India, availability

The new Redmi A2+ variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 8,499 on mi.com. It is also available for purchase via Amazon, MI.com, and Xiaomi retail partners. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the handset is currently priced at Rs. 7,999.

Redmi A2+ is being offered in Classic Black, Sea Green, and Aqua Blue colours in India.

Redmi A2+ specifications

The Redmi A2+ sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the handset is a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It also features memory fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 3GB of RAM from the storage and use it as expandable RAM. The handset supports dual SIM and runs on Android 13.

For optics, the Redmi A2+ comes with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup headlined by an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Redmi A2+ ships with a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a bundled charger. The smartphone is claimed to offer up to 32 days of standby mode and 32 hours of call time on a single charge. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.