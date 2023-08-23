Technology News

Upload Season 3 Sets October 20 Release Date on Amazon Prime Video

Season 3 sees Nora (Andy Allo) and freshly downloaded Nathan (Robbie Amell) racing to stop a world-threatening conspiracy.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 August 2023 16:37 IST
Upload Season 3 Sets October 20 Release Date on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UploadOnPrime

Robbie Amell as Nathan seen in season 3 of Upload

Highlights
  • Season Three will see Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan
  • Upload also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid
  • Prime Video said the third season of Upload will consist of eight episode

Sci-fi comedy series Upload will return with its third season on Amazon Prime Video on October 20, the streamer announced Wednesday. The series is created by Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, best known for his work on hit shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

In a press release, Prime Video said the third season of Upload will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week on its platform.

Starring Robbie Amell as Nathan and Andy Allo as Nora, the series is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Season Three will see Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

"Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's not about to let this second chance at love slip away.

"Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone," the season three logline read.

Upload also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as AI Guy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Upload Season 2

Upload Season 2

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Andrea Rosen Chris Williams Jessica Tuck, Andy Thompson, Matt Ward, Yvetta Fisher
  • Director
    Jeffrey Blitz, Dee Rees
  • Producer
    Greg Daniels, Howard Klein, Jeffrey Blitz
Comments

Further reading: Upload, Upload season 3, Amazon Prime, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo

Further reading: Upload, Upload season 3, Amazon Prime, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo
Comment
