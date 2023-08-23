Technology News
YouTube Tests Redesigned 'Skip Ads' Button, Rounded Corners for Video Player: Reports

YouTube's rounded corners will not be supported in theatre mode, according to a report.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 August 2023 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube was previously spotted testing anti-ad blocking measures for non-premium users

Highlights
  • YouTube will reportedly make the Skip Ads buttons smaller
  • The mini-player and video suggestions will soon have curved corners
  • YouTube reportedly states the change will be rolled out gradually

YouTube is reportedly bringing a couple of design tweaks to users gradually. The video streaming platform has been spotted testing a redesigned 'Skip Ads' button that is shown when displaying some ads to non-premium users. The service is also rolling out rounded corners for the video player. Once the changes are rolled out, the Skip Ads button will shrink in size, according to the report. YouTube was previously spotted testing an anti-ad blocking measure for free users on the video streaming platform.

A SearchEngineLand report citing a YouTube spokesperson reveals details of the purported design change for the 'Skip Ads' button. The new 'Skip Ads' button appears to be smaller than the existing one. Also, the new box is said to have a curved border with smaller letters, and the word ‘ads' is not capitalised.

The spokesperson also told the publication that the new changes are being introduced in line with the updated look for YouTube which was unveiled last year. The redesigned button will be displayed across all platforms, according to the report.

Another change that is being tested is curved corners for the video player on the YouTube website. Company spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed to The Verge that the change spotted by the publication would roll out to all users.

With this change, the video player will appear with rounded corners, similar to the one we see in the mini-player and video suggestions. It is worth noting that the new rounded corners are only shown on standard-sized video players. Meanwhile, the video player will appear with sharp right-angled corners in Theatre mode as it fills the entire screen.

Earlier, Youtube was spotted testing a mechanism to block viewers using an ad blocker to watching videos on the platform without viewing ads. In order to play videos, they will need to disable their settings. YouTube offers ad-free content only to YouTube Premium subscribers. In India, YouTube Premium is priced at Rs. 129 for a month and Rs. 1,290 for a year. 

Comments

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube ads, YouTube design
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
