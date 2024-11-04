Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Universal and Illumination have announced that Despicable Me 4 will be available for streaming on Peacock starting October 31, giving fans of the series the chance to watch the latest instalment from home. And interestingly, the movie will be also available for Indian audience starting from November 5, on the popular OTT platform JioCinema. Originally released in cinemas on July 3, the film achieved significant box office success, adding to the ongoing popularity of the Despicable Me franchise, which recently surpassed the $5 billion mark in global earnings. Here's everything you need to know about this family favourite and its streaming debut.

When and Where to Watch Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 will be available for streaming exclusively on The Peacock Hub for JioCinema Premium users in India from November 5. Fans will also have the chance to enjoy the full franchise, as all four movies in the series will be on popular OTT platform. The movie will be available in different languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Despicable Me 4

The Despicable Me 4 trailer gives a taste of what's to come, with Gru, now a full-fledged member of the Anti-Villain League, facing fresh challenges. The storyline introduces Gru's new son, Gru Jr., whose presence stirs up unexpected tensions. A new villain also emerges, leading Gru and his family on the run. Fans can expect the usual Minion antics, with a twist: the debut of a new group called The Mega Minions, promising even more slapstick fun.

Cast and Crew of Despicable Me 4

Steve Carell reprises his role as Gru, the reformed supervillain turned family man, while Kristen Wiig returns as Lucy Wilde, Gru's wife and Anti-Villain League partner. Pierre Coffin once again provides the voices for the beloved Minions, and the ensemble cast includes actors Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sofía Vergara, Dana Gaier, and Will Ferrell. Their contributions bring both familiarity and new energy to the franchise's well-loved characters.

Reception of Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 made an impressive $954.1 million globally, with $360.8 million from domestic markets and $593.3 million internationally. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2 / 10.