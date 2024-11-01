The Kannada romantic drama Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, directed by Chandrajith Belliappa, is available for streaming on popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios, Vihan and Ankita Amar starrer movie premiered in theatres on September 06, 2024 and recently celebrated 50 days at the box office. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali gained attention for its visually poetic storytelling and heartfelt performances. It drew viewers to theatres and built anticipation for its digital release.

When and Where to Watch Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

Fans can start streaming Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali on Amazon Prime Video from 1 November 2024, marking its OTT debut just in time for Kannada Rajyotsava. After a solid performance in theatres, the film's arrival on the streaming platform allows a wider audience to enjoy its portrayal of a romance filled with nostalgia and longing.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

The storyline of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali shows us the life of Siddartha Ashok, played by Vihan. This movie takes us through the story of Siddhartha – a young college student and his romance with Anahita, portrayed by Ankita Amar. The couple's separation leads Siddartha on an emotional journey, as he wrestles with memories and wonders if his first love might still hold a place for him. Known for its immersive cinematography, the film's trailer was met with praise, giving viewers a glimpse into its beautiful, poetic treatment of love. Director Chandrajith Belliappa describes the film as a deeply felt love story, exploring themes of fate and memory.

Cast and Crew of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

Alongside Vihan and Ankita Amar, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali stars Mayuri Nataraj and Girija Shettar in key roles. The film was produced by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Studios banner, with cinematography enhancing its visual appeal. Made on a modest budget of ₹6 crore, the project reflects Belliappa's vision of a relatable and heartwarming love story.

Reception of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

Critics and audiences have praised Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali for its visual beauty and earnest storytelling, with many calling it a “Kannada La La Land.” While some noted the film's leisurely pace, its unique narrative style and music won over audiences, helping it perform well in theatres. The movie's digital release is now expected to build on this success, bringing it to viewers looking for a reflective love story.