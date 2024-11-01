Technology News
Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The deadly survival series Squid Game returns, continuing Seong Gi-hun’s quest for answers.

Updated: 1 November 2024
Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix India

Squid Game Season 2 premieres December 26 on Netflix.

  • Squid Game Season 2 returns to Netflix on December 26
  • Seong Gi-hun joins a new competition, searching for answers
  • Familiar characters and higher stakes shape the latest season
The popular Netflix series Squid Game returns for a second season on December 26th, following the story of Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, who re-enters the lethal competition after declining a new life abroad. Actor Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as Gi-hun, driven by a resolve to uncover the game's origins and expose its dangers. Despite his warnings, other players remain skeptical, intensifying the tension as they vie for the grand prize of 45.6 billion won.

When and Where to Watch Squid Game Season 2

Netflix has officially confirmed that it will be streaming the Season 2 of Squid Game from December 26, 2024. The new season was announced at Lucca Comics & Games in Italy, where a teaser trailer was shown to an audience eager for the next installment. This season picks up three years after the events of Season 1, with Gi-hun risking his life again in a competition that pits participants against each other in deadly challenges.

Official Trailer and Plot of Squid Game Season 2

The trailer reveals the return of key characters, with Gi-hun joining the game under new circumstances. Now deeply scarred by previous events, he attempts to expose the truth about the sinister organization behind the competition. Also returning is the masked Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, whose presence continues to enforce the game's rules, while detective Hwang Jun-ho, portrayed by Wi Ha-jun, adds another layer to the mystery. The season explores familiar themes of survival, manipulation, and control.

Cast and Crew of Squid Game Season 2

Lee Jung-jae leads the cast once again as Seong Gi-hun, with Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun reprising their roles as the Front Man and Hwang Jun-ho. The series, directed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, is produced by Kim Ji-yeon under Firstman Studio. Since its 2021 release, Squid Game has become one of Netflix's most-watched shows, reaching global audiences and receiving multiple accolades.

 

  • Release Date 26 December 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun
Further reading: Squid Game, squid game season 2, Netflix, Lee Jung-Jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, South Korean Drama Series

Further reading: Squid Game, squid game season 2, Netflix, Lee Jung-Jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, South Korean Drama Series
