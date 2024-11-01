Technology News
Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Sci-Fi Horror Black Now Available on Prime Video

Catch Black, Tamil cinema's latest sci-fi horror, now on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 19:45 IST
Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar's Sci-Fi Horror Black Now Available on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Tamil sci-fi horror Black by KG Balasubramani debuts on Prime Video.

  • Black, starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is now streaming
  • Black released on Prime Video following its October 11 theatrical debut
  • The sci-fi thriller draws comparisons to the 2013 film Coherence
The Tamil sci-fi horror film Black, directed by KG Balasubramani, has made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released in theatres on October 11, 2024 during the Ayudha Puja celebrations. This film has stirred considerable attention for its unique combination of science fiction and horror. Starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar this movie has made its way to horror films' enthusiasts. The film's theatrical release was well received, and now fans can experience it from the comfort of their homes on Prime Video. Produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu of Potential Studios LLP, Black features a soundtrack by Sam C. S., along with cinematography by R. Gokul Benoy and editing by Philomin Raj.

When and Where to Watch Black

The latest Sci-fi horror movie Black is now available for streaming on Prime Video. One can watch the movie in Tamil language. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Black

Black follows the story of Vasanth who is played by Jiiva and Aaranya, portrayed by Priya Bhavani Shankar. They go through an unsettling series of events that mixes supernatural elements with futuristic twists. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the film's intense atmosphere accompanies by its striking cinematography and haunting background score.

The story has a sequence of bizarre occurrences that blur the line between reality and imagination. The film pushed Vasanth and Aaranya into a mystery that deepens with each twist. The creators revealed in pre-release discussions that Black draws inspiration from a Hollywood sci-fi thriller, with many comparing it to Coherence (2013) by James Ward Byrkit.

Cast and Crew of Black

The film features Jiiva in the role of Vasanth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar as Aaranya. Supporting actos inckude Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra, and Swayam Siddha. KG Balasubramani wrote and directed Black, with producers S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu overseeing production. R. Gokul Benoy's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing have been very important in creating the film's suspenseful tone. Sam C. S. provided the musical score making the cinematic experience better for its viewers.

Reception of Black

Since its theatrical release, Black has garnered a positive response, with viewers and critics alike appreciating its originality within the Tamil sci-fi horror genre.

 

