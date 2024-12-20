The Marathi film Gulaabi, directed by Abhyangh Kuvalekar, made its theatrical debut on November 22, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Prime Video as of December 20, 2024. Known for its vibrant storytelling and strong female-centric narrative, the film revolves around the lives of three women navigating personal and emotional challenges. Set in Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, Gulaabi captures themes of friendship, self-discovery, and resilience, resonating with audiences across demographics.

When and Where to Watch Gulaabi

Fans of Marathi cinema can now enjoy Gulaabi from December 20, 2024 from the comfort of their homes on Prime Video. The streaming platform offers the film globally, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gulaabi

The trailer of Gulaabi provides a glimpse into the heartfelt journey of its protagonists. Showcasing a picturesque backdrop of Jaipur, the narrative focuses on three women from diverse backgrounds who come together to support each other through life's trials. Their collective experiences shed light on the importance of relationships, self-reliance, and inner strength.

Cast and Crew of Gulaabi

Gulaabi boasts an ensemble cast, including Shruti Marathe, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Ashwini Bhave in lead roles, supported by Suhas Joshi, Shailesh Datar, and Abhyangh Kuvalekar. The film was produced by Sonali Shivnikar, Sheetal Shanbhag, Abhyangh Kuvalekar, and Swapnil Bhamare, with Amol Bhagat serving as executive producer. The cinematography was led by Saleel Sahasrabuddhe, and the music was composed by Sai-Piyush. The film's director, Abhyangh Kuvalekar, also contributed to its story, while Bharadwaj Joshi handled the screenplay and dialogues.

Reception of Gulaabi

The film is garnering attention for its relatable characters and emotional depth, further solidifying its appeal among fans of Marathi cinema. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 / 10.