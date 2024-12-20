Photo Credit: YouTube
The Marathi film Gulaabi, directed by Abhyangh Kuvalekar, made its theatrical debut on November 22, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Prime Video as of December 20, 2024. Known for its vibrant storytelling and strong female-centric narrative, the film revolves around the lives of three women navigating personal and emotional challenges. Set in Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, Gulaabi captures themes of friendship, self-discovery, and resilience, resonating with audiences across demographics.
Fans of Marathi cinema can now enjoy Gulaabi from December 20, 2024 from the comfort of their homes on Prime Video. The streaming platform offers the film globally, making it accessible to a wider audience.
The trailer of Gulaabi provides a glimpse into the heartfelt journey of its protagonists. Showcasing a picturesque backdrop of Jaipur, the narrative focuses on three women from diverse backgrounds who come together to support each other through life's trials. Their collective experiences shed light on the importance of relationships, self-reliance, and inner strength.
Gulaabi boasts an ensemble cast, including Shruti Marathe, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Ashwini Bhave in lead roles, supported by Suhas Joshi, Shailesh Datar, and Abhyangh Kuvalekar. The film was produced by Sonali Shivnikar, Sheetal Shanbhag, Abhyangh Kuvalekar, and Swapnil Bhamare, with Amol Bhagat serving as executive producer. The cinematography was led by Saleel Sahasrabuddhe, and the music was composed by Sai-Piyush. The film's director, Abhyangh Kuvalekar, also contributed to its story, while Bharadwaj Joshi handled the screenplay and dialogues.
The film is garnering attention for its relatable characters and emotional depth, further solidifying its appeal among fans of Marathi cinema. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 / 10.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement