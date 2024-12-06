The Tamil film Brother, starring Jayam Ravi, has become a streaming sensation. Following its Diwali theatrical release on October 31, the movie was made available on ZEE5. Reports confirm the family entertainer has surpassed 100 million streaming minutes, marking a significant milestone for the platform. Directed by Rajesh M, the film combines drama, comedy, and emotions, making it a popular choice for audiences seeking light-hearted entertainment. The movie is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Here's when and where to watch it online.

When and Where to Watch Brother

Brother can be streamed on ZEE5, offering fans the chance to catch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Brother

The trailer of Brother hints at a blend of humour and family drama. The story revolves around a mischievous brother sent to live with his sister and her in-laws. His antics shake up the strict household, creating moments of chaos and bonding. The narrative combines light comedy with emotional depth, appealing to viewers across generations.

Cast and Crew of Brother

The film features a star-studded ensemble, including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, VTV Ganesh, and Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles. Supporting performances are done by Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, and MS Bhaskar. The music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj, with Vivekanand Santhosam handling cinematography and Ashish Joseph managing editing. The movie is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Reception of Brother

Since its OTT release, Brother has garnered widespread attention. With over 100 million streaming minutes reported on ZEE5, it is evident that the film has resonated with viewers. Its theatrical run during Diwali had also drawn significant audiences, further solidifying its status as a family favourite.