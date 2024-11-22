Technology News
English Edition

Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama

Amazon Prime Video’s Agni trailer reveals Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in a gripping firefighter drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 22:29 IST
Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama

Photo Credit: Youtubde/Prime Video

Agni will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on December 6, 2024

Highlights
  • Agni trailer released on Prime Video; stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu
  • The action-drama honours courageous firefighters in Mumbai
  • Premiering December 6, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video worldwide
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for Agni, an action-packed film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, on November 21, 2024. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, the film pays homage to the courage and sacrifices of firefighters. The cast also features Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in significant roles. Agni, produced in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, delves into the challenges faced by those in firefighting and law enforcement, spotlighting the bravery of those who risk their lives to protect the public.

When and Where to Watch Agni

Agni will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on December 6, 2024. Audiences across more than 240 countries and territories will have access to the movie. For Prime Video subscribers, the release will be available for streaming, bringing this intense drama to homes worldwide.

Official Trailer and Plot of Agni

The trailer introduces viewers to the film's protagonists: Vithal, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, a firefighter, and his brother-in-law Samit, played by Divyenndu, a police officer. The plot revolves around these two characters as they overcome personal differences and unite to investigate a series of fires plaguing Mumbai.

Their partnership brings out the contrasting responsibilities of firefighters and police, all while they race against time to uncover the truth behind the mysterious incidents threatening the city. The trailer is now available for viewing on Prime Video's official channels.

Cast and Crew of Agni

Agni is helmed by Rahul Dholakia, a National Film Award-winning director known for his impactful storytelling. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles and Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah lending supporting performances.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Agni trailer, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Amazon Prime Video, firefighter drama, Bollywood action films
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
Adobe Develops SlimLM That Can Process Documents Locally on Devices Without Internet Connectivity
Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  3. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  4. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  5. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  6. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  7. Upcoming Jaguar EV Might Ditch Rear Window, Reveals New Teasers
  8. Airtel Users Can Not Access 5G on Latest Redmi A4 5G
  9. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  10. Nubia Watch GT With Up to 15 Days of Battery Life Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know
  2. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama
  4. Telugu Romantic Drama Ravikula Raghurama Now Available on Sun NXT
  5. The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. A Nearby Supernova May End Dark Matter Search, Claims New Study
  7. Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests
  8. Hubble Telescope Finds Unexpectedly Hot Accretion Disk in FU Orionis
  9. NASA New Study Challenges RNA's Role in Life’s Molecular Handedness Mystery
  10. SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »