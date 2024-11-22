Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for Agni, an action-packed film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, on November 21, 2024. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, the film pays homage to the courage and sacrifices of firefighters. The cast also features Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in significant roles. Agni, produced in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, delves into the challenges faced by those in firefighting and law enforcement, spotlighting the bravery of those who risk their lives to protect the public.

When and Where to Watch Agni

Agni will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on December 6, 2024. Audiences across more than 240 countries and territories will have access to the movie. For Prime Video subscribers, the release will be available for streaming, bringing this intense drama to homes worldwide.

Official Trailer and Plot of Agni

The trailer introduces viewers to the film's protagonists: Vithal, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, a firefighter, and his brother-in-law Samit, played by Divyenndu, a police officer. The plot revolves around these two characters as they overcome personal differences and unite to investigate a series of fires plaguing Mumbai.

Their partnership brings out the contrasting responsibilities of firefighters and police, all while they race against time to uncover the truth behind the mysterious incidents threatening the city. The trailer is now available for viewing on Prime Video's official channels.

Cast and Crew of Agni

Agni is helmed by Rahul Dholakia, a National Film Award-winning director known for his impactful storytelling. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles and Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah lending supporting performances.