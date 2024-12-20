FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791

A new pulsar, PSR J1922+37, has been discovered with a spin period of 1.92 seconds using the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in China, according to a report. The finding was made in the direction of the open cluster NGC 6791. If confirmed as a member of this cluster, it would be the first pulsar identified in an open cluster, a breakthrough in pulsar and stellar cluster research, according to sources.

Key Details of PSR J1922+37

The finding was reported in a paper published Dec. 11 on the arXiv preprint server. As per reports, the pulsar PSR J1922+37 has been observed with a dispersion measure of 85 pc/cm³ and a flux density of approximately 7.0 µJy. Its position aligns closely with the location of NGC 6791, with an offset of 14 arcminutes from the cluster's centre. The estimated distance of the pulsar, 15,600 light-years, is consistent with the cluster's distance range, which is calculated to be between 13,100 and 16,000 light-years.

According to the study, led by Xiao-Jin Liu of Beijing Normal University, the dense stellar environment of NGC 6791 increases the likelihood of pulsars being present within the cluster. Researchers have suggested that precise measurements of PSR J1922+37's distance and proper motion will be necessary to confirm its association with NGC 6791.

Potential for Further Discoveries

The researchers indicated that NGC 6791's compact and high surface brightness environment could host additional pulsars. An estimate provided in the study predicts that as many as nine pulsars may exist within this cluster. The team noted that further observations using advanced techniques could help verify these predictions.

The report further highlights that the discovery has been described as a significant development in the understanding of pulsars within open clusters, an area of study previously limited due to low stellar density in such regions. Verification of PSR J1922+37's cluster membership will require additional studies, including proper motion analysis to establish a definitive connection.