Technology News
English Edition

FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791

PSR J1922+37, discovered with FAST, could be the first pulsar in the open cluster NGC 6791, marking a significant milestone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 20:00 IST
FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791

Photo Credit: pixabay

The pulsar PSR J1922+37 has been observed with a dispersion measure of 85 pc/cm³

Highlights
  • Pulsar PSR J1922+37 detected in NGC 6791 cluster with FAST.
  • The 1.92-second spin pulsar may be the first in an open cluster.
  • Verification studies to confirm cluster association underway.
Advertisement

A new pulsar, PSR J1922+37, has been discovered with a spin period of 1.92 seconds using the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in China, according to a report. The finding was made in the direction of the open cluster NGC 6791. If confirmed as a member of this cluster, it would be the first pulsar identified in an open cluster, a breakthrough in pulsar and stellar cluster research, according to sources.

Key Details of PSR J1922+37

The finding was reported in a paper published Dec. 11 on the arXiv preprint server. As per reports, the pulsar PSR J1922+37 has been observed with a dispersion measure of 85 pc/cm³ and a flux density of approximately 7.0 µJy. Its position aligns closely with the location of NGC 6791, with an offset of 14 arcminutes from the cluster's centre. The estimated distance of the pulsar, 15,600 light-years, is consistent with the cluster's distance range, which is calculated to be between 13,100 and 16,000 light-years.

According to the study, led by Xiao-Jin Liu of Beijing Normal University, the dense stellar environment of NGC 6791 increases the likelihood of pulsars being present within the cluster. Researchers have suggested that precise measurements of PSR J1922+37's distance and proper motion will be necessary to confirm its association with NGC 6791.

Potential for Further Discoveries

The researchers indicated that NGC 6791's compact and high surface brightness environment could host additional pulsars. An estimate provided in the study predicts that as many as nine pulsars may exist within this cluster. The team noted that further observations using advanced techniques could help verify these predictions.

The report further highlights that the discovery has been described as a significant development in the understanding of pulsars within open clusters, an area of study previously limited due to low stellar density in such regions. Verification of PSR J1922+37's cluster membership will require additional studies, including proper motion analysis to establish a definitive connection.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pulsar discovery, PSR J1922 37, FAST telescope, NGC 6791, open cluster research, astronomy news
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video
FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here's Why!
  3. Samsung Offers Up to Rs. 12,000 Discount forÂ Galaxy Watch Ultra
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE May Launch Soon in India With 2 Variants
  5. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  6. WhatsApp Brings New Calling Effects and Animations Ahead of New Year
  7. This AI Physics Engine Can Generate 4D Dynamic Worlds to Train Robots
  8. Alien Plant Fossil in Utah Stumps Scientists, Defies Known Plant Families
  9. Worldcoin Must Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Bronze Statues Unearthed from Etruscan Healing Spring in Italy
  2. Malayalam Action Thriller Mura Now Streaming on Prime Video
  3. Study Explores Sun’s Magnetic Field Changes and Solar Wind Acceleration
  4. Madanolsavam Streaming Now on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Daalcheeni OTT Release Date: Odia Drama to Stream on AAO NXT from December 28
  6. Worldcoin Ordered to Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany 
  7. FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791
  8. Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
  9. Microsoft Previews Real-Time Translation in Live Captions for AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs
  10. OnePlus 13R Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »