India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Finals is scheduled to take place today on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera Stadium) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It will be a deja vu for all cricket fans after 20 long years as the two teams last played a World Cup Finals in 2003, where Australia defeated team India to become the world champions. This time, the tables might turn around as the host country has been consistently in a good form, winning all the 10 matches played so far.

India suffered a minute shock when Hardik Pandya was declared injured and unfit for the World Cup matches. However, the replacements have been able to live up to expectations from them. The two shining players of the team are Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, breaking records in this tournament. Skipper Rohit Kohli has been leading India with an impressive run rate at the beginning of each match, while Shreyas Iyer has also proved his talent in the last few matches. Shubman Gill has been dealing with some cramps, but still giving his best. On the bowling front, Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have hold the strength of the team. It is unlikely to have a change in the Playing XI, but R Ashwin may find a place this time.

Australia faced some bumps in the World Cup journey but has made it to the finals by defeating South Africa. They have some best players in the team, including Glenn Maxwell who has surprised the world with his performance. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa form a strong bowling lineup for Australia, whereas David Warner and Mitchell Marsh could show their magic with the bat.

While India has had an undefeated streak so far, today's match is totally unpredictable as two of the world's strong team will face each other. The India vs Australia World Cup Final match will begin at 2 pm IST, while the toss will take place 15 mins before the game.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

South Africa: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5, and it has finally come to the conclusion today with the Finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This World Cup 10 teams were included in the tournament — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The top four in the series were India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands have impressed the fraternity with their performance this year.

How to watch India vs Australia Live World Cup Final match in India

Similar to all the World Cup 2023 matches, the India vs Australia World Cup Finals will also be live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hostar. The steaming platform offers three subscription plans in India — Mobile, Super and Premium. One can avail these subscription plans through prepaid recharge plans. However, since all the World Cup 2023 matches are being streamed for free this year, one need not buy a subscription only for matches.

The live telecast of the India vs Australia World Cup Final match will also be available on Star Sports Network. For regional content on World Cup 2023 Final, one can watch the following channels

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Telugu HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Tamil HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

For cricket fans watching the World Cup 2023 outside India, we have we have curated a list of live streaming and live telecast channels where you can watch the match:

Region/Country Channel Afghanistan Ariana TV, Ariana News, Ariana TV website, www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501, Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW, Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar South America/Mexico ESPN+ Maldives SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Nepal SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4, HubSports 5, StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk, Kiki app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.