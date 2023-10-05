The ICC World Cup 2023 season has begun with the England vs New Zealand game as the first match of the tournament. With the cricket fever spreading faster than expected, Reliance Jio has introduced some of the best offers for the experience of the viewers. Now, Jio prepaid users will be able to enjoy buffer-free cricket matches live from the stadium in HD quality with new Disney+ Hotstar plans. The telecom giant has launched monthly, quarterly and annual prepaid recharge plans that offer data benefits, unlimited voice calls, and a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Jio Prepaid monthly and quarterly plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will run for October and November, with the finals scheduled to take place on November 19. For the tournament, Jio prepaid users can opt for either monthly or quarterly recharge plans. For a recharge pack with a validity of 28 days, Jio prepaid offers 1.5GB data per day on the Rs. 328 plan, while users can get access to 2GB data per day with the Rs. 388 recharge plan.

On the other hand, the quarterly recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription are priced at Rs. 758 for 1.5GB data per day and Rs. 808 for 2GB data per day for 84 days. All the plans mentioned above provide 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users can also add additional data at just Rs. 331, offering 40GB data for 30 days.

There is another monthly plan for 28 days at Rs. 598, offering 2GB of data per day. However, it packs 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.

Jio Prepaid annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The annual Jio prepaid plan for Rs. 3178 offers plan offers 2GB high-speed data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 365 days.

To avail of any of these plans, users can recharge with any of the above-mentioned packs and sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app on their mobile with the same Jio number that was recharged.

It is to be noted that the live streaming of all the matches during the ICC World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

