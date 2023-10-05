Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans

Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans

The live streaming of all the matches during the ICC World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 October 2023 19:12 IST
Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ICC

The annual Jio prepaid plan for Rs. 3178 offers plan offers 2GB high-speed data per day

Highlights
  • ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 starts October 5
  • Users can also add additional data at just Rs. 331 to Jio prepaid plans
  • To avail any of thes plans, users can recharge with any of them
Advertisement

The ICC World Cup 2023 season has begun with the England vs New Zealand game as the first match of the tournament. With the cricket fever spreading faster than expected, Reliance Jio has introduced some of the best offers for the experience of the viewers. Now, Jio prepaid users will be able to enjoy buffer-free cricket matches live from the stadium in HD quality with new Disney+ Hotstar plans. The telecom giant has launched monthly, quarterly and annual prepaid recharge plans that offer data benefits, unlimited voice calls, and a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Jio Prepaid monthly and quarterly plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will run for October and November, with the finals scheduled to take place on November 19. For the tournament, Jio prepaid users can opt for either monthly or quarterly recharge plans. For a recharge pack with a validity of 28 days, Jio prepaid offers 1.5GB data per day on the Rs. 328 plan, while users can get access to 2GB data per day with the Rs. 388 recharge plan.

On the other hand, the quarterly recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription are priced at Rs. 758 for 1.5GB data per day and Rs. 808 for 2GB data per day for 84 days. All the plans mentioned above provide 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users can also add additional data at just Rs. 331, offering 40GB data for 30 days.

jio prepaid recharge plans world cup Jio Recharge Plans

There is another monthly plan for 28 days at Rs. 598, offering 2GB of data per day. However, it packs 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. 

Jio Prepaid annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The annual Jio prepaid plan for Rs. 3178 offers plan offers 2GB high-speed data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 365 days.

To avail of any of these plans, users can recharge with any of the above-mentioned packs and sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app on their mobile with the same Jio number that was recharged.

It is to be noted that the live streaming of all the matches during the ICC World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ICC World Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023 recharge plans, Jio prepaid plans, Jio recharge plans, free Disney Hostar Sub
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched

Related Stories

Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  2. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  5. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  9. All Redmi Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans
  2. Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched
  3. WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection
  4. Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra and More Available With Discounts
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details
  6. iPhone 14 Likely to Be Available Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale but There’s a Catch
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2
  9. Android 14 Update Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: New Features, How to Download
  10. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.