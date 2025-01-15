Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to appear in the action-packed film They Call Him OG. Anticipation has been growing among fans, as the movie's teaser recently received a UA 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, centred around the journey of a former gangster, Ojas Gambheera, promises intense drama and a riveting storyline. Delays in production have not dampened enthusiasm, with the film reportedly made on a substantial budget of ₹250 crore.

When and Where to Watch 'They Call Him OG'

According to sources, They Call Him OG was initially planned for a release on September 27, 2024, but encountered production delays. It is now expected to hit theatres in 2025, though the exact release date remains under wraps. Speculation suggests the teaser, lasting 1 minute and 39 seconds, might be unveiled during screenings of upcoming films, raising expectations for the film's theatrical debut. Post its theatrical release, the OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix. The OTT release dates are not announced as well.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'They Call Him OG'

The teaser provides a glimpse into the story of Ojas Gambheera, who resurfaces after a decade-long disappearance from Mumbai's underworld. The plot revolves around his quest for vengeance against his adversary, Omi Bhau, a role undertaken by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Known for his compelling performances in antagonist roles, Hashmi marks his Telugu debut with this film. The narrative, filled with high-stakes action, is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of 'They Call Him OG'

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Shaan Kakkar, Harish Uthaman and Abhimanyu Singh and Prakash Raj in significant roles. Directed by Sujeeth, the film's score has been composed by Thaman S, adding a musical dimension to the action-packed drama.