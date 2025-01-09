Jack Reacher, the unstoppable force brought to life by Alan Ritchson, is set to make his return with the third season of Reacher. Scheduled to debut on February 20 on Prime Video, the show promises a gripping journey as the titular character dives deep into an undercover operation. The latest season, inspired by Lee Child's seventh novel Persuader, explores Reacher's battle with a shadowy criminal enterprise while confronting an unresolved chapter from his past.

When and Where to Watch Reacher Season 3

The third season of Reacher will premiere on Thursday, February 20, exclusively on Prime Video. Viewers can expect the first three episodes to drop simultaneously, followed by weekly releases every Thursday. The eight-episode season will conclude on March 27, continuing the tradition of keeping fans on edge with its high-stakes storytelling.

Official Trailer and Plot of Reacher Season 3

The recently unveiled trailer teases a riveting narrative, set against the backdrop of Kansas' classic song, Carry on My Wayward Son. Jack Reacher is seen embarking on a mission that intertwines his quest for justice with personal vengeance. Recruited as an undercover informant, Reacher must infiltrate a dangerous organisation to rescue a captured DEA agent. The mission grows personal as he realises his opponent is a familiar foe from his past, previously presumed dead.

Cast and Crew of Reacher Season 3

Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, delivering the blend of intellect and brute force fans have come to love. Maria Sten returns as Frances Neagley, Reacher's trusted ally. Other case in the ensemble include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee and Olivier Richters.

Reception of Reacher

The series has consistently performed well, with its second season ranking as the most-watched release on Prime Video in 2023. Both previous seasons remain available for streaming, providing new viewers with an opportunity to catch up before diving into Season 3.