Rifle Club is set to make its online streaming debut. The Malayalam film, which hit cinemas on December 19, is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting January 16, 2025. The movie, known for its intense narrative and gripping action sequences, explores a confrontation between a hunting club and a group led by an arms dealer. Audiences can look forward to a blend of traditional and modern combat styles that define the film's core conflict.

When and Where to Watch Rifle Club

Rifle Club will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 16, 2025. The movie's digital release follows its successful box-office run, with Netflix securing exclusive rights. Fans of action-thrillers and Malayalam cinema can mark their calendars for the film's arrival on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rifle Club

The plot revolves around members of a hunting club who provide refuge to a couple on the run. Their act of kindness, however, leads to a deadly clash with an arms dealer's crew. With the hunting club-wielding traditional weapons and their adversaries equipped with advanced artillery, the movie unfolds as an intense battle of wits and firepower. The trailer promises a fast-paced narrative underscored by action and moments of humour, offering viewers an engaging cinematic experience.

Cast and Crew of Rifle Club

The ensemble cast includes Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap making his Malayalam acting debut, alongside Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, Hanumankind, and Vineeth Kumar. Darshana Rajendran, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Suresh Krishna also play pivotal roles. The film's screenplay has been crafted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran Nair, and Suhas, with Aashiq Abu doubling as cinematographer and co-producer. Music composed by Rex Vijayan adds another dimension to the storytelling, paying homage to Western cinema influences.