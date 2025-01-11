Technology News
Bachhala Malli OTT Release: Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer Film Now Streaming Online

Bachhala Malli, the Telugu film starring Allari Naresh, is now available on OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2025 22:07 IST
Bachhala Malli OTT Release: Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer Film Now Streaming Online

Photo Credit: Youtube/ ETV Telangana

Bachhala Malli, a Telugu action-drama, is now streaming on OTT platforms

Highlights
  • Bachhala Malli OTT release now available on multiple platforms
  • Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer star in Bachhala Malli
  • The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and ETV Win
The Telugu action-drama Bachhala Malli, directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, is now available for streaming on multiple OTT platforms. Released in theatres on December 20, 2024, the film, starring Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Set against a rural backdrop, the story delves into themes of love, family, and resilience. Fans who missed the theatrical release can now catch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Bachhala Malli

Bachhala Malli began streaming on ETV Win from January 10, 2025. The platform announced the film's availability, urging viewers to experience its emotional storyline. The movie can be accessed on Sun NXT for mobile viewing and is also available on Amazon Prime Video. This multi-platform release ensures a wider reach, providing audiences with convenient options to watch the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bachhala Malli

The trailer of Bachhala Malli offered a glimpse into the life of Malli, a smart and ambitious man navigating personal and societal challenges in the 1990s. Set in the village of Suravaram, Andhra Pradesh, the narrative explores his struggles and the consequences of his decisions. The romantic subplot features Amritha Aiyer as Kaveri, his love interest. The film combines drama, romance, and family dynamics to present a poignant tale that resonates with viewers.

Cast and Crew of Bachhala Malli

Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, Bachhala Malli features Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer in lead roles. Supporting performances come from actors like Hari Teja, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar, Rohini and Dhanraj. The film's music, composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, adds depth to the storytelling. Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner, the film is a collaborative effort aimed at presenting a realistic yet dramatic narrative.

 

Further reading: Bachhala Malli, Allari Naresh, Amritha Aiyer, Telugu film, OTT release, Prime Video

