Technology News
English Edition

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Starrer Movie

Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hits Netflix on December 7. Don’t miss this comedy-drama!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 13:03 IST
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Highlights
  • Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video available on Netflix from December 7.
  • Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri star in this comedic family drama.
  • Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it blends humour with mystery.
Advertisement

The comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is set to make its OTT debut. Directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film revolves around the lives of Vicky and Vidya Saluja, a newlywed couple whose seemingly perfect honeymoon takes a shocking turn when a private videotape of theirs goes missing. Initially released in cinemas on October 11, 2024, the film garnered mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike.

When and Where to Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Subscribers can watch it starting December 7, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The trailer of the film, released before its theatrical premiere, offered a glimpse into the humorous yet suspenseful narrative. It follows the journey of Vidya, a doctor, and Vicky, her childhood sweetheart, who tie the knot and head to Goa for their honeymoon.

In a moment of spontaneity, Vicky convinces Vidya to record their private moments. However, upon their return, the videotape mysteriously vanishes, leading to a series of comedic and dramatic events. The entry of Inspector Laadle, portrayed by Vijay Raaz, adds a layer of intrigue and laughter as the couple seeks help to retrieve the tape.

Cast and Crew of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Vicky Saluja and Triptii Dimri as Dr Vidya Saluja. Supporting roles are played by Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh and Tiku Talsania. The movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Kathavachak Films, Wakaoo Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Reception of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Upon its theatrical release, the film received a mixed response. While some praised the light-hearted narrative and performances, others felt the plot lacked depth. It recorded moderate box office earnings and has 5.9 / 10 IMDb rating.

 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri
  • Director
    Raaj Shaandilyaa
  • Producer
    Rakesh Bahl, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vimal Lahoti, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Netflix, OTT release, Bollywood movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Plans $1 Billion Manufacturing Plant Investment in Indonesia, Minister Says
Samsung One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features Rolls Out: Availability, Eligible Models and Features
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Starrer Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  2. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  3. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
  6. OnePlus Announces Green Line Worry-Free Solution in India
  7. OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. OpenAI Introduces New ChatGPT Pro Subscription, Releases o1 AI Model
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  10. Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Streaming Soon on Netflix!
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Suspended Account Scam Being Used By Hackers to Steal User Information in Several Countries
  2. Bird-Inspired RAVEN Robot Has Specialised Legs to Help it Jump Into Flight
  3. iOS 18.2 Release Candidate With Bug Fixes and System Improvements Released
  4. OnePlus Tablet With11.6-Inch Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Surfaces Online
  5. Google Introduces PaliGemma 2 Family of Open Source AI Vision-Language Models
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Foldable Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Hubble Offers Closest Look at Quasar 3C 273, Reveal Hidden Structures
  8. No GTA 6 Trailer a Year After Reveal as Fans Wait for Official Update From Rockstar Games
  9. Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024
  10. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »