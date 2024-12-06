The comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is set to make its OTT debut. Directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film revolves around the lives of Vicky and Vidya Saluja, a newlywed couple whose seemingly perfect honeymoon takes a shocking turn when a private videotape of theirs goes missing. Initially released in cinemas on October 11, 2024, the film garnered mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike.

When and Where to Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Subscribers can watch it starting December 7, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The trailer of the film, released before its theatrical premiere, offered a glimpse into the humorous yet suspenseful narrative. It follows the journey of Vidya, a doctor, and Vicky, her childhood sweetheart, who tie the knot and head to Goa for their honeymoon.

In a moment of spontaneity, Vicky convinces Vidya to record their private moments. However, upon their return, the videotape mysteriously vanishes, leading to a series of comedic and dramatic events. The entry of Inspector Laadle, portrayed by Vijay Raaz, adds a layer of intrigue and laughter as the couple seeks help to retrieve the tape.

Cast and Crew of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Vicky Saluja and Triptii Dimri as Dr Vidya Saluja. Supporting roles are played by Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh and Tiku Talsania. The movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Kathavachak Films, Wakaoo Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Reception of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Upon its theatrical release, the film received a mixed response. While some praised the light-hearted narrative and performances, others felt the plot lacked depth. It recorded moderate box office earnings and has 5.9 / 10 IMDb rating.