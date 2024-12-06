Technology News
Samsung One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features Rolls Out: Availability, Eligible Models and Features

One UI 7 beta programme is initially available for the Galaxy S24 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 10:35 IST
Samsung One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features Rolls Out: Availability, Eligible Models and Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones

Highlights
  • One UI 7 beta is rolled out in Germany, India and more regions
  • It brings visual customisation options and more Galaxy AI features
  • The update supports 29 languages including English and Hindi
Samsung announced the One UI 7 beta rollout in select regions a month after its initial unveiling at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 in San Jose, California. The update brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices, introducing visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system called Now Bar, redesigned One UI widgets, improved user interface (UI) for the camera app, and additions to Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

One UI 7 Beta Availability, Eligible Models

Samsung says that the One UI 7 beta programme is initially available for the Galaxy S24 series in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. It can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The company highlights that the update's features may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in.

It supports a total of 29 languages including local dialects, such as Arabic, Chinese, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), Dutch, French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), and Vietnamese.

One UI 7 Beta Features

One UI 7 beta carries Samsung's three core goals which it announced at SDC — Purposeful simplicity, signature impression, and emotional attachment. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, it brings a new notification system which is said to make accessing notifications from the lock screen easier, courtesy of an addition dubbed ‘Now Bar'. It displays relevant activities across apps like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch, providing key information without having to unlock the smartphone. Samsung confirms that this feature will be exclusive to the next-generation Galaxy S series.

The native Camera app has been redesigned with reorganised camera buttons, controls and, modes. One UI 7 beta introduces simplified settings when shooting in the Pro and Pro video modes, while it also adds a zoom control option in the latter for smooth transitions, as per the company.

A big part of One UI 7 beta is the range of AI features on offer. Galaxy AI brings advanced writing tools which have been integrated into the operating system (OS), eliminating the need to switch apps for selecting the text. Similar to Apple Intelligence, users can carry out grammar and spell checks, change the writing tone, summarise, or create bulleted lists.

Call transcripts support 20 languages and work automatically for recorded conversations. Other features of the update include reduced visual clutter, redesigned One UI 7 widgets, and a new lock screen.

Samsung, One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date
Samsung One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features Rolls Out: Availability, Eligible Models and Features
