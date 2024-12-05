Technology News
English Edition

Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Girls Will Be Girls streams on Amazon Prime Video from December 18. The Sundance winner explores rebellion and identity

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2024 14:51 IST
Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/Gold House

Girls Will Be Girls will stream on Amazon Prime Video on this date.

Highlights
  • Girls Will Be Girls streams on Amazon Prime Video from December 18
  • Award-winning film features Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi
  • A moving coming-of-age tale exploring adolescence and identity
Advertisement

The acclaimed coming-of-age drama Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, is set for its highly anticipated OTT release. Known for its portrayal of adolescence and societal dynamics through a female-centric lens, the film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, garnering both critical and audience acclaim. Starring Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron, this Indo-French production will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 18, 2024, as confirmed by official announcements.

When and Where to Watch Girls Will Be Girls

Girls Will Be Girls will debut on Amazon Prime Video, with its streaming date slated for December 18, 2024. The OTT platform shared the announcement on its social media channels.

Official Trailer and Plot of Girls Will Be Girls

The trailer of Girls Will Be Girls hints at an emotionally charged narrative, capturing the complex relationship between a mother and daughter. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mira, played by Preeti Panigrahi, as she navigates her rebellious phase and emotional struggles. Mira's journey runs parallel to her mother's—portrayed by Kani Kusruti—who faces her own unrealised aspirations. The film poignantly examines themes of identity, expectations and generational differences, offering a unique perspective on adolescence.

Cast and Crew of Girls Will Be Girls

The cast includes Kani Kusruti, in the role of the mother, while Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron make their acting debut as central characters. It is directed by Shuchi Talati, with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal serving as producers. The film also boasts an Indo-French collaboration, which has enriched its cinematic approach.

Reception of Girls Will Be Girls

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, Girls Will Be Girls earned the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category. Preeti Panigrahi received the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting, cementing the film's status as a critical success. Girls Will Be Girls promises to be a compelling addition to the OTT lineup, offering viewers a thoughtful exploration of adolescence and familial ties.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Girls Will Be Girls, Amazon Prime Video, Sundance Winner, Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung's First Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone to Launch in Early 2026: Ross Young
OnePlus Announces Project Starlight Initiative With Rs. 6,000 Crore Investment in India
Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  2. Nothing Brings Nokia's Snake Game to its Phones With Community Widgets App
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Arrive in Early 2026
  4. OnePlus Community Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12, More
  5. OnePlus India to Invest Rs. 6,000 Crore Under Project Starlight Initiative
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Probuds T24 With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Mohrey OTT Release Date: Watch Jaaved Jaaferi’s Crime Thriller on Amazon MX Player
  3. Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  5. ISRO Delays PSLV Launch That Will Carry ESA’s Proba-3 to Space, to Take Place on December 5
  6. Sir OTT Release Date: Tamil Action Drama Film Set to Stream on Aha Soon
  7. Samsung's First Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone to Launch in Early 2026: Ross Young
  8. OnePlus Announces Project Starlight Initiative With Rs. 6,000 Crore Investment in India
  9. Oppo's Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 Rollout Schedule in India Revealed
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 Indian Variant Appears on Geekbench; Likely to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »