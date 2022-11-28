Technology News
loading

Vir Das Landing: New Stand-Up Special Sets December 26 Release Date on Netflix

This marks Das’ fourth Netflix stand-up, excluding 2020’s Outside In, which was performed to an online audience.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 28 November 2022 18:10 IST
Vir Das Landing: New Stand-Up Special Sets December 26 Release Date on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vir Das in a still from his 2017 stand-up special Vir Das: Abroad Understanding

Highlights
  • The new stand-up special delves deep into Vir Das’ childhood in India
  • Vir Das: Landing release date spotted on Netflix’s international listings
  • Second Indian Netflix stand-up special in 2022, after Kapil Sharma’s

Vir Das' latest comedy special is headed to Netflix on December 26. First discovered on the platform's international listings and confirmed by Gadgets 360 via the Netflix website, his upcoming stand-up special, “Vir Das: Landing,” sees the titular comedian delving deep into his childhood in India, “the perils of outrage, and finding his feet in the world.” This marks his fourth Netflix stand-up special, excluding 2020's Outside In, where he performed online shows to a homebound audience, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. His new Netflix collaboration comes after an almost two-year break, during which he starred in Judd Apatow's The Bubble.

Das began his partnership with Netflix in 2017, with his special Abroad Understanding, which tackled themes of nationalism, globalism, and politics in two cross-cut performances in New York and New Delhi.

The stand-up marked the first time an Indian comedian was featured on the platform's specials list, continuing the trend of comparing cultures with the West. His other two mainline specials, Losing it and Vir Das for India, were released in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Earlier this month, Das's Bengaluru show had to be cancelled reportedly owing to protests accusing him of portraying India in "a bad light". “Hey, folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” he said in an Instagram post. The live show was scheduled for November 20, but hasn't been rescheduled since.

Vir Das: Landing drops December 26 on Netflix. It will be only the second Indian stand-up special on Netflix in 2022, following Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet back in January.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: vir das, netflix india, vir das landing, vir das landing release date, vir das comedy special, vir das stand up special
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Should India Delay CBDC Trials Amid the Ongoing Global Crypto Meltdown? Here's What Experts Think
Featured video of the day
Dyson's AQ Backpack: A Lab in a Bag

Related Stories

Vir Das Landing: New Stand-Up Special Sets December 26 Release Date on Netflix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  2. Elon Musk’s Superfans Go Big on Getting Validation for Crypto Project: Details
  3. Twitter Working on Encrypted DMs, Longform Tweets, Payments, Musk Says
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  6. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  7. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  8. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  9. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  10. OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Two Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K60 Series Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. WhatsApp Contact Cards Sharing Feature Rolling Out on Windows Beta App: Report
  3. Crypto Will Merge With Traditional Finance as Regulation Increases, Predicts JP Morgan
  4. WazirX Received 828 Requests From Indian, International Law Enforcement Agencies During April-September
  5. Vir Das Landing: New Stand-Up Special Sets December 26 Release Date on Netflix
  6. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter Data of 5.4 Million Users Leaked Online: Reports
  7. El Salvador to Set Up ‘National Bitcoin Office’: All You Need to Know
  8. Gran Turismo 7 PC: Team ‘Considering’ a PC Port for the PlayStation Exclusive
  9. Airtel 5G Services Launched in Patna; City to Get Coverage in Phased Manner, Telco Says
  10. JioGamesCloud: Reliance’s New Cloud Gaming Service Now Available in Beta to Everyone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.