Vir Das to Trevor Noah: Our Favourite Stand-Up Comedy Specials on Netflix Right Now

Netflix hosts an impressive and growing collection of stand-up comedy specials, and here are our top picks.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Trevor Noah jokes about learning to speak German in his latest stand-up comedy special

Highlights
  • Vir Das is among the leading stand-up comedians from India
  • Trevor Noah hosted The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022
  • Hasan Minhaj talks about freedom of speech in his latest special

What are the best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix that you can watch right now? Netflix has a huge and growing collection of stand-up comedy specials from comedians from all over the world. This includes some of the most popular names in the business such as Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Vir Das, and Jerry Seinfeld, among others. The global streaming platform continues to work on its library, working with popular comedians whose live performances all over the world are filmed to be released as Netflix specials.

As a fan of good stand-up comedy, I've put together a list of the best comedy specials that you can watch on Netflix right now. The list includes popular names in the industry who have recently released specials on Netflix, including Indian comic Vir Das and South African Trevor Noah, who gained fame as the long-time host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Read on for our list of the best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

South African comedian Trevor Noah's most recent comedy special covers various topics, including learning to speak German to surprise his Swiss father, ordering Indian food in Scotland, and more. The comedian, who gained popularity as the soft-spoken and to-the-point host of The Daily Show from 2015-2022, goes back to his roots with this stand-up comedy special filmed in Toronto, Canada, and also touches upon his signature brand of political satire and comedy.

Vir Das: Landing

Filmed live in New York, but with short clips captured from the audience at his live show in his hometown Mumbai, Vir Das speaks in detail about his upbringing in India, his early work in films, and controversies around his remarks when speaking abroad. The special is his fourth on Netflix, following a supporting role in The Bubble, where he plays a hotel manager hosting a film crew during the height of pandemic restrictions.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Among the top young and upcoming stand-up comedians right now, Taylor Tomlinson jokes about relationships and breakups, while giving a hilarious spin on otherwise serious topics of mental health. She also often makes things a bit awkward with her unique brand of edgy humour, but reels it in with punchlines that keep the show engaging throughout. This is Tomlinson's second special on Netflix, following Quarter Life Crisis in 2020.

hasan minhaj the kings jester netflix Netflix

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

After hosting some impressive episodes of his political talk show Patriot Act which was cancelled by Netflix in 2020, Indian-American comedian Minhaj returns to stand-up comedy with his latest special, The King's Jester. The show makes frequent references to his controversial Patriot Act episodes and taking on global royalty, also touching upon the concepts of freedom of speech and raising a family in the context of his own experiences.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Perhaps among the most underrated stand-up comedians on Netflix right now, Sebastian Maniscalco's unique body language, expressions, and physical movements make his jokes even funnier. The latest special talks about his Italian-American heritage, his family life, and more, and it's worth noting that Netflix has recently added some of his older shows onto the platform.

