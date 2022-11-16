Technology News
Qala Trailer: Triptii Dimri Struggles With Pressures of Success, Mother’s Disdain

Qala releases December 1 on Netflix.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 November 2022 11:21 IST
Qala Trailer: Triptii Dimri Struggles With Pressures of Success, Mother’s Disdain

Photo Credit: Netflix

Triptii Dimri in a still from Qala

  • Follows a singer’s descent into turmoil at the peak of her success
  • Qala marks the second feature-length directorial gig for Anvitaa Dutt
  • It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, and Girija Oak

Qala, the upcoming period psychological drama powered by music, just got a trailer. It debuts December 1 on Netflix, and follows the eponymous playback singer (Triptii Dimri), who struggles with an identity crisis at the peak of her hard-won success. Her tragic upbringing, directed by her belittling mother (Swastika Mukherjee) is the root of it, forming cracks in her psyche and personal relationships as career pressure mounts. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt (Bulbbul), Qala, in a way, feels heavily inspired by Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan or even Damien Chazelle's Whiplash, where an obsessed artist struggles to gain approval from an older, more experienced mentor.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s pre-independence India, the Qala trailer opens with our lead (Dimri) admitting her hatred towards music, which is a common artistic trait caused by a creative block or simply feeling like a hack. But in this case, her doubt stems from her mother's disdain, who constantly compares her with other artists and tries to assert herself in her daughter's fame. We're then treated to some clips of Qala's rising stardom, which involves a massive fanbase, photographs with the Prime Minister, and winning the Golden Vinyl for excellence in music. That is until competition enters in the form of a new character — Jagan, played by the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. While not explicitly mentioned, the trailer seems to indicate that Qala's mother was an artist herself, in some capacity, as she's seen being super critical about her daughter's work and offering blessings to the new singer.

The Qala trailer then switches themes to portray the rising conflict within Qala, as she struggles to distinguish real life from show business. “He is very good at replacing people,” she says, presumably in reference to Jagan, who is now the centre of attention at the recording studio. “You know what kind of girls sing in front of the film industry people?”, the old-fashioned mother says, trying to belittle Qala's craft, as the latter grapples with being unable to sing and confronts a mental image of Jagan trying to steal her Golden Vinyl. Keeping in touch with the time period, her peers ignore her pleas for help as a sign of exhaustion, instead of sending her for therapy. The chaotic trailer ends with the mother's voiceover, as she likens Qala's performance to a high-class sex worker, saying, “This house has no place for a courtesan.”

Netflix first announced Qala during a Mumbai event, in August, offering a small taste of the musical pieces to be expected from the film. Qala also stars Amit Sial (Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega), Amit Trivedi, Girija Oak (Taare Zameen Par), Kausar Munir, Samir Kochhar (Four More Shots Please!), Swanand Kirkire, Tasveer Kamil, and Varun Grover.

Qala drops December 1 on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Qala

Qala

  • Release Date 1 December 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, Ashish Singh
  • Director
    Anvitaa Dutt
  • Music Amit Trivedi
  • Producer
    Karnesh Ssharma
  • Production
    Clean Slate Filmz
Further reading: qala, qala trailer, qala netflix, qala movie, qala netflix cast, qala release date, qala singer, triptii dimri, swastika mukherjee, amit sial, babil khan, girija oak, netflix india, netflix
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
WhatsApp India Head, Meta India Public Policy Director Quit Days After Massive Layoffs Announcement
YouTube Shorts Updated With Shopping Features, Firm Tests Commission Schemes for Influencers
