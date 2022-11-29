Netflix India is enjoying a packed December 2022, having announced five originals so far. (Actually, the streaming service has “announced” four so far — but we've discovered a fourth via international Netflix listings.) December kicks off with Qala, a pre-Independence psychological drama from Bulbbul director Anvitaa Dutt, and starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. In it, a rising playback singer (Dimri) copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. Qala is out December 1. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda plays a former police informant who's pulled back into the world of drugs and investigations in CAT, releasing December 9 on Netflix.

A day prior to that, we'll be treated to Kartiki Gonsalves' short nature documentary The Elephant Whisperers, about a south Indian couple who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant. The Elephant Whisperers will be available December 8 on Netflix. There's another Indian documentary — a docuseries, in fact — in December, with Indian Predator returning for its fourth edition, Beast of Bangalore, coming December 16.

And that brings us to the fifth original of December 2022, the one that's yet to be unveiled by Netflix India. Vir Das is returning for his fourth Netflix stand-up special with Vir Das: Landing, out Boxing Day, December 26. Das will speak about his childhood, the perils of outrage, and finding his feet in the world.

Okay, but what are the biggest international Netflix originals in December 2022? Glad you asked. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — available December 23 on Netflix — with writer-director Rian Johnson packing him off to Greece for a new murder mystery involving a tech billionaire and his eclectic friends. The most anticipated series is the return of Emily in Paris for its third season — available December 21 on Netflix — with Lily Collins' marketing exec getting bangs and trying to reassure herself everything is fine.

If you are interested in seeing more original Netflix series, December 2022 expands the universe of The Witcher with the prequel spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O'Fuarain, it's set over a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, with seven outcasts in an Elven world joining forces to stop an all-powerful empire. The Witcher: Blood Origin drops Christmas Day, December 25 on Netflix.

Elsewhere, there's a couple of spy series that you might want to check out. In Treason — out Boxing Day December 26 on Netflix — an MI6 deputy's (Charlie Cox) bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy (Olga Kurylenko) forces him to question his entire life. In The Recruit — out December 16 on Netflix — Black Adam and To All the Boys star Noah Centineo plays a rookie CIA lawyer who is drawn into the dangerous world of international espionage.

If you prefer movies, Netflix has a lot for you in December 2022 as well. On December 9, Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro offers a dark stop-motion take on the classic story of a wooden puppet. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio features the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, and Christoph Waltz. In Lady Chatterley's Lover on December 2, Emma Corrin's unhappily married titular aristocrat begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate.

Meanwhile, film auteurs Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Noah Baumbach have a new movie apiece in December. In Bardo, from Iñárritu and out December 16 on Netflix, a journalist and documentarian goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present, and his identity. And in White Noise, from Baumbach and out December 30 on Netflix, a professor of Hitler studies (Adam Driver) is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event”, a disastrous train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.

Lastly, documentaries fans should keep an eye on “Sr.”, where Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father as he chronicles the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. “Sr.” is out December 2 on Netflix.

Netflix December 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

December 1

Angel Falls Christmas

Archer: Season 13

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Christmas Time Is Here

Dead End: Season 1

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story

Gothika

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25–38, The Final Episodes

Jungleland

A Kindhearted Christmas

Love Destiny: The Movie

The Masked Scammer

Memoirs of a Geisha

Parasyte: The Maxim

The Patriot

Prom Night

Qala Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Spilt Gravy on Rice

Troll

The Uninvited

December 2

Barbie Mermaid Power

Chhota Bheem Aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash

Chhota Bheem Aur Malongh ka Raaz

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Goodbye

Hot Skull: Season 1

Lady Chatterley's Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

“Sr.”

Supermodel Me: Revolution

U Turn

Warriors of Future

December 3

Dreams Drawn by Dust

The Last Stand

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Let Him Go

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7

Burning Patience

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4, weekly

December 8

The Blue Whale

Broken Wings

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism: Season 1

The Master Plan

December 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

December 12

Naruto Shippuden: multiple seasons

December 13

Freaky

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single's Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Don't Pick Up The Phone: Season 1

Glitter: Season 1

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

December 15

The Big 4

Sonic Prime: Season 1

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

A Storm for Christmas: Limited Series

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator

Cook at all Costs: Season 1

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

December 19

Trolley: Season 1, twice weekly

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Trolls World Tour

December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

December 24

The Suicide Squad

December 25

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler: Season 1

The Witcher: Blood Origin

December 26

Treason: Limited Series

Vir Das: Landing

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28

7 Women and a Murder

The Circle USA: Season 5

A Night at the Kindergarten

Stuck with You

December 29

Brown and Friends: Season 1

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30

Alpha Males: Season 1

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur: Season 1

December TBA

The Glory: Season 1

God's Crooked Lines

The Interest of Love: Season 1

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

