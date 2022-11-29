Technology News
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily in Paris Season 3, and More

Alongside a new Indian Predator, a new Vir Das special, Randeep Hooda in CAT, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and a Witcher spin-off.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Karishma Sharma |  Updated: 29 November 2022 11:41 IST
Photo Credit: Hitesh Mulani/Netflix

Triptii Dimri in and as Qala

Highlights
  • Qala movie release date is December 1 on Netflix
  • Glass Onion Netflix release date is December 23
  • Emily in Paris season 3 arrives December 21 on Netflix

Netflix India is enjoying a packed December 2022, having announced five originals so far. (Actually, the streaming service has “announced” four so far — but we've discovered a fourth via international Netflix listings.) December kicks off with Qala, a pre-Independence psychological drama from Bulbbul director Anvitaa Dutt, and starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. In it, a rising playback singer (Dimri) copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. Qala is out December 1. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda plays a former police informant who's pulled back into the world of drugs and investigations in CAT, releasing December 9 on Netflix.

A day prior to that, we'll be treated to Kartiki Gonsalves' short nature documentary The Elephant Whisperers, about a south Indian couple who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant. The Elephant Whisperers will be available December 8 on Netflix. There's another Indian documentary — a docuseries, in fact — in December, with Indian Predator returning for its fourth edition, Beast of Bangalore, coming December 16.

And that brings us to the fifth original of December 2022, the one that's yet to be unveiled by Netflix India. Vir Das is returning for his fourth Netflix stand-up special with Vir Das: Landing, out Boxing Day, December 26. Das will speak about his childhood, the perils of outrage, and finding his feet in the world.

Okay, but what are the biggest international Netflix originals in December 2022? Glad you asked. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — available December 23 on Netflix — with writer-director Rian Johnson packing him off to Greece for a new murder mystery involving a tech billionaire and his eclectic friends. The most anticipated series is the return of Emily in Paris for its third season — available December 21 on Netflix — with Lily Collins' marketing exec getting bangs and trying to reassure herself everything is fine.

emily in paris season 3 netflix emily in paris season 3

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris season 3
Photo Credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

If you are interested in seeing more original Netflix series, December 2022 expands the universe of The Witcher with the prequel spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O'Fuarain, it's set over a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, with seven outcasts in an Elven world joining forces to stop an all-powerful empire. The Witcher: Blood Origin drops Christmas Day, December 25 on Netflix.

Elsewhere, there's a couple of spy series that you might want to check out. In Treason — out Boxing Day December 26 on Netflix — an MI6 deputy's (Charlie Cox) bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy (Olga Kurylenko) forces him to question his entire life. In The Recruit — out December 16 on Netflix — Black Adam and To All the Boys star Noah Centineo plays a rookie CIA lawyer who is drawn into the dangerous world of international espionage.

If you prefer movies, Netflix has a lot for you in December 2022 as well. On December 9, Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro offers a dark stop-motion take on the classic story of a wooden puppet. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio features the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, and Christoph Waltz. In Lady Chatterley's Lover on December 2, Emma Corrin's unhappily married titular aristocrat begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate.

Meanwhile, film auteurs Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Noah Baumbach have a new movie apiece in December. In Bardo, from Iñárritu and out December 16 on Netflix, a journalist and documentarian goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present, and his identity. And in White Noise, from Baumbach and out December 30 on Netflix, a professor of Hitler studies (Adam Driver) is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event”, a disastrous train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.

Lastly, documentaries fans should keep an eye on “Sr.”, where Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father as he chronicles the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. “Sr.” is out December 2 on Netflix.

Netflix December 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

December 1
Angel Falls Christmas
Archer: Season 13
A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
Christmas Time Is Here
Dead End: Season 1
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story
Gothika
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25–38, The Final Episodes
Jungleland
A Kindhearted Christmas
Love Destiny: The Movie
The Masked Scammer
Memoirs of a Geisha
Parasyte: The Maxim
The Patriot
Prom Night
Qala Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Spilt Gravy on Rice
Troll
The Uninvited

December 2
Barbie Mermaid Power
Chhota Bheem Aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash
Chhota Bheem Aur Malongh ka Raaz
Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Goodbye
Hot Skull: Season 1
Lady Chatterley's Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
“Sr.”
Supermodel Me: Revolution
U Turn
Warriors of Future

December 3
Dreams Drawn by Dust
The Last Stand

December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Let Him Go
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7
Burning Patience
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4, weekly

December 8
The Blue Whale
Broken Wings
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism: Season 1
The Master Plan

December 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2

December 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

December 12
Naruto Shippuden: multiple seasons

December 13
Freaky
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single's Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14
Don't Pick Up The Phone: Season 1
Glitter: Season 1
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley

December 15
The Big 4
Sonic Prime: Season 1
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16
A Storm for Christmas: Limited Series
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator
Cook at all Costs: Season 1
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

December 19
Trolley: Season 1, twice weekly

December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Trolls World Tour

December 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!

December 24
The Suicide Squad

December 25
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler: Season 1
The Witcher: Blood Origin

December 26
Treason: Limited Series
Vir Das: Landing

December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28
7 Women and a Murder
The Circle USA: Season 5
A Night at the Kindergarten
Stuck with You

December 29
Brown and Friends: Season 1
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30
Alpha Males: Season 1
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise

December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur: Season 1

December TBA
The Glory: Season 1
God's Crooked Lines
The Interest of Love: Season 1
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Qala

Qala

  • Release Date 1 December 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, Ashish Singh
  • Director
    Anvitaa Dutt
  • Music Amit Trivedi
  • Producer
    Karnesh Ssharma
  • Production
    Clean Slate Filmz
CAT

CAT

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Danish Sood, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar
  • Director
    Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Jimmy Singh, Anutej Singh
  • Producer
    Balwinder Singh Janjua, Panchali Chakraverty
  • Production
    Movie Tunnel Productions, Jelly Bean Entertainment
  • Certificate 18+
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Release Date 23 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 19min
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista
  • Director
    Rian Johnson
  • Music Nathan Johnson
  • Producer
    Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
  • Production
    Lionsgate, T-Street
  • Certificate 16+
Emily in Paris Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 3

  • Release Date 21 December 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie
  • Music Chris Alan Lee
  • Producer
    Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Darren Star, Stephen Brown, Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller, Lily Collins, Raphaël Benoliel, Joe Murphy
  • Production
    Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, MTV Entertainment Studios
  • Certificate 16+
The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin

  • Release Date 25 December 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O'Callaghan, Karlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsall, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Jordan Whitby, Mark Rowley, Daniel Boyarsky
  • Producer
    Declan de Barra, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Matt O'Toole
  • Production
    Hivemind, Platige Image
  • Certificate 18+
Guillermo Del Toro&rsquo;s Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton
  • Director
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Music Alexandre Desplat
  • Producer
    Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
  • Production
    Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company, Pathé, Double Dare You (DDY), Necropia Entertainment
Bardo

Bardo

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language Spanish
  • Duration 2h 54min
  • Cast
    Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani
  • Director
    Alejandro González Iñárritu
  • Music Bryce Dessner
  • Producer
    Alejandro González Iñárritu, Stacy Perskie, Karla Luna
  • Production
    Estudios Churubusco
White Noise

White Noise

  • Release Date 30 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Horror
  • Cast
    Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Lars Eidinger, Sam Nivol, May Nivola
  • Director
    Noah Baumbach
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer
    Noah Baumbach, David Heyman, Uri Singer
  • Production
    Passage Pictures (II), BB Film Productions, Heyday Films
Archer Season 13

Archer Season 13

  • Release Date 1 December 2022
  • Genre Action, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Lucky Yates, Jessica Walter
  • Music Mel Young, JG Thirlwell
  • Producer
    Jeff Fastner, Neal Holman, Chad Hurd, Eric Sims, Bryan Fordney
  • Production
    Floyd County Productions, FX Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Troll

Troll

  • Release Date 1 November 2022
  • Language Norwegian
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 41min
  • Cast
    Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Pål Richard Lunderby, Pål Anders Nordvi, Eric Vorenholt, Hugo Mikal Skår
  • Director
    Roar Uthaug
  • Music Johannes Ringen
  • Producer
    Espen Horn, Kristian Strand Sinkerud
  • Production
    Motion Blur Films
Goodbye

Goodbye

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Duration 2h 25min
  • Cast
    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Abhishekh Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Sanjeev Pandey, Arun Bali, Shayank Shukla
  • Director
    Vikas Bahl
  • Music Amit Trivedi
  • Producer
    Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Viraj Savant, Vikas Bahl
  • Production
    Good Co., Balaji Motion Pictures, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
  • Certificate U
Money Heist: Korea &ndash; Joint Economic Area

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

  • Release Date 24 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Yoo Ji-tae, Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, Lee Kyu-ho
  • Director
    Kim Hong-sun
  • Production
    BH Entertainment, Zium Content
  • Certificate 16+
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

  • Release Date 13 August 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O’Connor
  • Director
    Michael Chaves
  • Music Joseph Bishara
  • Producer
    Peter Safran, James Wan
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, Atomic Monster Productions
Trolls World Tour

Trolls World Tour

  • Release Date 19 November 2020
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Jamie Dornan, J Balvin
  • Director
    Walt Dohrn
  • Music Theodore Shapiro
  • Producer
    Gina Shay
  • Production
    DreamWorks Animation
  • Certificate U/A
The Suicide Squad
Read Review

The Suicide Squad

  • Release Date 5 August 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 12min
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Stephen Blackehart, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Fernando Martinez, John Ostrander
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Music John Murphy
  • Producer
    Charles Roven, Peter Safran
  • Production
    DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, The Safran Company
  • Certificate 18+
