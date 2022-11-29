Netflix India is enjoying a packed December 2022, having announced five originals so far. (Actually, the streaming service has “announced” four so far — but we've discovered a fourth via international Netflix listings.) December kicks off with Qala, a pre-Independence psychological drama from Bulbbul director Anvitaa Dutt, and starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. In it, a rising playback singer (Dimri) copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. Qala is out December 1. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda plays a former police informant who's pulled back into the world of drugs and investigations in CAT, releasing December 9 on Netflix.
A day prior to that, we'll be treated to Kartiki Gonsalves' short nature documentary The Elephant Whisperers, about a south Indian couple who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant. The Elephant Whisperers will be available December 8 on Netflix. There's another Indian documentary — a docuseries, in fact — in December, with Indian Predator returning for its fourth edition, Beast of Bangalore, coming December 16.
And that brings us to the fifth original of December 2022, the one that's yet to be unveiled by Netflix India. Vir Das is returning for his fourth Netflix stand-up special with Vir Das: Landing, out Boxing Day, December 26. Das will speak about his childhood, the perils of outrage, and finding his feet in the world.
Okay, but what are the biggest international Netflix originals in December 2022? Glad you asked. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — available December 23 on Netflix — with writer-director Rian Johnson packing him off to Greece for a new murder mystery involving a tech billionaire and his eclectic friends. The most anticipated series is the return of Emily in Paris for its third season — available December 21 on Netflix — with Lily Collins' marketing exec getting bangs and trying to reassure herself everything is fine.
Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris season 3
Photo Credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
If you are interested in seeing more original Netflix series, December 2022 expands the universe of The Witcher with the prequel spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O'Fuarain, it's set over a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, with seven outcasts in an Elven world joining forces to stop an all-powerful empire. The Witcher: Blood Origin drops Christmas Day, December 25 on Netflix.
Elsewhere, there's a couple of spy series that you might want to check out. In Treason — out Boxing Day December 26 on Netflix — an MI6 deputy's (Charlie Cox) bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy (Olga Kurylenko) forces him to question his entire life. In The Recruit — out December 16 on Netflix — Black Adam and To All the Boys star Noah Centineo plays a rookie CIA lawyer who is drawn into the dangerous world of international espionage.
If you prefer movies, Netflix has a lot for you in December 2022 as well. On December 9, Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro offers a dark stop-motion take on the classic story of a wooden puppet. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio features the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, and Christoph Waltz. In Lady Chatterley's Lover on December 2, Emma Corrin's unhappily married titular aristocrat begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate.
Meanwhile, film auteurs Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Noah Baumbach have a new movie apiece in December. In Bardo, from Iñárritu and out December 16 on Netflix, a journalist and documentarian goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present, and his identity. And in White Noise, from Baumbach and out December 30 on Netflix, a professor of Hitler studies (Adam Driver) is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event”, a disastrous train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.
Lastly, documentaries fans should keep an eye on “Sr.”, where Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father as he chronicles the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. “Sr.” is out December 2 on Netflix.
Netflix December 2022 releases — the full list
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.
December 1
Angel Falls Christmas
Archer: Season 13
A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
Christmas Time Is Here
Dead End: Season 1
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story
Gothika
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25–38, The Final Episodes
Jungleland
A Kindhearted Christmas
Love Destiny: The Movie
The Masked Scammer
Memoirs of a Geisha
Parasyte: The Maxim
The Patriot
Prom Night
Qala Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Spilt Gravy on Rice
Troll
The Uninvited
December 2
Barbie Mermaid Power
Chhota Bheem Aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash
Chhota Bheem Aur Malongh ka Raaz
Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Goodbye
Hot Skull: Season 1
Lady Chatterley's Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
“Sr.”
Supermodel Me: Revolution
U Turn
Warriors of Future
December 3
Dreams Drawn by Dust
The Last Stand
December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Let Him Go
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7
Burning Patience
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4, weekly
December 8
The Blue Whale
Broken Wings
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism: Season 1
The Master Plan
December 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2
December 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
December 12
Naruto Shippuden: multiple seasons
December 13
Freaky
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single's Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
Don't Pick Up The Phone: Season 1
Glitter: Season 1
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
December 15
The Big 4
Sonic Prime: Season 1
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
A Storm for Christmas: Limited Series
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator
Cook at all Costs: Season 1
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 18
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
December 19
Trolley: Season 1, twice weekly
December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Trolls World Tour
December 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
December 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
December 24
The Suicide Squad
December 25
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler: Season 1
The Witcher: Blood Origin
December 26
Treason: Limited Series
Vir Das: Landing
December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28
7 Women and a Murder
The Circle USA: Season 5
A Night at the Kindergarten
Stuck with You
December 29
Brown and Friends: Season 1
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
December 30
Alpha Males: Season 1
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise
December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur: Season 1
December TBA
The Glory: Season 1
God's Crooked Lines
The Interest of Love: Season 1
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.