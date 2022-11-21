Technology News
Chhello Show, India’s Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix

The Pan Nalin-directed film will be available in the original Gujarati language and Hindi dub.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 21 November 2022 18:31 IST
Chhello Show, India's Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Chello Show

The film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world

  • Chhello Show won Best Picture at the Asian World Film Festival
  • The movie is set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra
  • The English-language translation is ‘Last Film Show’

Chhello Show, India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, is headed to Netflix on November 25. Directed by Pan Nalin (Beyond The Known World) the film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca and Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema, amongst others. The Gujarat-language film won

Best Picture, this weekend, at the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, and will be available in Hindi language dub as well, over on Netflix.

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a part-autobiographical drama that captures the charm of the western region of Gujarat while paying homage to the cinema of the past. It is a reminder of childhood innocence and the universal magic of the movies. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, and Rahul Koli.

The story is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital, where hundreds of single-screen cinemas stand dilapidated or have disappeared altogether. When the magic of movies conquers nine-year young Samay's heart, he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

Director Nalin said, "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films) said, "As we take forward the journey to represent India with our film at the 95th Academy Awards, we are thrilled that Last Film Show has found its home at Netflix India and we are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin's cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world." The film had a limited theatrical showing in the country, last month, with tickets costing merely Rs. 95.

Producer Dheer Momaya (Jugaad Motion Pictures) shared, “I'm elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season.”

Chhello Show premieres Friday, November 25 on Netflix.

Chhello Show

Chhello Show

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Language Gujarati
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 50min
  • Cast
    Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, Vikas Bata, Rahul Koli, Shoban Makwa, Kishan Parmar, Vijay Mer, Alpesh Tank, Tia Sebastien, Jasmin Joshi
  • Director
    Pan Nalin
  • Music Cyril Morin
  • Producer
    Pan Nalin, Dheer Momaya, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Marc Duale
  • Production
    Chhello Show LLP, Monsoon Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Roy Kapur Films
Chhello Show, India’s Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix
