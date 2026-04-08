Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a free PS5 Pro update that will bring enhanced visuals and upgraded ray-tracing features to the game. The update arrives April 8, Developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. Cyberpunk 2077 released in 2020 and has since received a slew of updates that have improved the gameplay experience and added new features to the RPG.

CD Projekt Red made the announcement in a post on X on Tuesday, confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 was getting PS5 Pro enhancements.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the Polish studio detailed the visual improvements coming to the RPG with the free update on PS5 Pro.

“We wanted to make the most of the PS5 Pro's cutting-edge technology by bringing 4K visuals, powered-up performance, advanced ray tracing, and more to the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. The goal was to bring the very best out of both the hardware and our game to make Night City shine as brightly as possible,” the developer said.

Told you, chooms… Told you it wouldn't be a long wait.



Cyberpunk 2077's free PS5® Pro Update drops tomorrow! 🔥



You locked and loaded? pic.twitter.com/IMPPkttAYz — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 7, 2026

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Pro Update Details

The headline addition with the update is support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which upscales the image pixel by pixel, resulting in a boost in visual quality.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 Pro is also getting a ray tracing upgrade. CDPR said it added BVH8 (8-way Bounding Volume Hierarchy) support to implement ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections in the game. The developer said the update brings the lighting in Cyberpunk 2077 “even closer to our artistic vision for this world.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting enhanced ray tracing features on PS5 Pro

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The PS5 Pro enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 now offers three modes on the ‘Pro' console. The first is Ray Tracing Pro, which brings the best visual quality possible on the platform, turning on all available ray tracing enhancements, including ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight, shadows, and emissive lighting. In this mode, Cyberpunk 2077 targets 40 frames per second on VRR-enabled displays or 30 frames per second on standard displays.

Performance mode prioritises frame rate, targeting up to 90fps on VRR-enabled displays. Finally, the Ray Tracing mode brings the balanced experience, with select ray tracing enhancements enabled while targeting 60fps.

It's also worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PS Plus Game Catalogue. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members can play the game on PS5 at no additional cost.

PS5 Pro recently got an update that expanded the support for upgraded PSSR, first seen in Resident Evil Requiem, to more games. The upgraded version of the AI-powered upscaling technology rolled out last month to Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crimson Desert, among other titles.

In March, Sony also hiked the price of the PS5 Pro, along with the PS5 and PS Portal remote player. The PS5 Pro now costs $899.99 in the US, up $150 from its previous price of $749.99.