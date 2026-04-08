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Cyberpunk Gets Free PS5 Pro Update That Brings PSSR Support, Ray Tracing Enhancements

With the update, Cyberpunk 2077 will get three graphics modes on PS5 Pro: Ray Tracing Pro, Ray Tracing, and Performance.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 April 2026 18:11 IST
Cyberpunk Gets Free PS5 Pro Update That Brings PSSR Support, Ray Tracing Enhancements

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 is now PS5 Pro Enhanced

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Highlights
  • The free PS5 Pro update will be rolled out on April 8
  • Performance mode on PS5 Pro will target 90fps on VRR-enabled displays
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS Plus Game Catalogue
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Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a free PS5 Pro update that will bring enhanced visuals and upgraded ray-tracing features to the game. The update arrives April 8, Developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. Cyberpunk 2077 released in 2020 and has since received a slew of updates that have improved the gameplay experience and added new features to the RPG.

CD Projekt Red made the announcement in a post on X on Tuesday, confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 was getting PS5 Pro enhancements.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the Polish studio detailed the visual improvements coming to the RPG with the free update on PS5 Pro.

“We wanted to make the most of the PS5 Pro's cutting-edge technology by bringing 4K visuals, powered-up performance, advanced ray tracing, and more to the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. The goal was to bring the very best out of both the hardware and our game to make Night City shine as brightly as possible,” the developer said.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Pro Update Details

The headline addition with the update is support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which upscales the image pixel by pixel, resulting in a boost in visual quality.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 Pro is also getting a ray tracing upgrade. CDPR said it added BVH8 (8-way Bounding Volume Hierarchy) support to implement ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections in the game. The developer said the update brings the lighting in Cyberpunk 2077 “even closer to our artistic vision for this world.”

cyberpunk cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting enhanced ray tracing features on PS5 Pro
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The PS5 Pro enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 now offers three modes on the ‘Pro' console. The first is Ray Tracing Pro, which brings the best visual quality possible on the platform, turning on all available ray tracing enhancements, including ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight, shadows, and emissive lighting. In this mode, Cyberpunk 2077 targets 40 frames per second on VRR-enabled displays or 30 frames per second on standard displays.

Performance mode prioritises frame rate, targeting up to 90fps on VRR-enabled displays. Finally, the Ray Tracing mode brings the balanced experience, with select ray tracing enhancements enabled while targeting 60fps.

It's also worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PS Plus Game Catalogue. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members can play the game on PS5 at no additional cost.

PS5 Pro recently got an update that expanded the support for upgraded PSSR, first seen in Resident Evil Requiem, to more games. The upgraded version of the AI-powered upscaling technology rolled out last month to Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crimson Desert, among other titles.

In March, Sony also hiked the price of the PS5 Pro, along with the PS5 and PS Portal remote player. The PS5 Pro now costs $899.99 in the US, up $150 from its previous price of $749.99.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, Sony, PS5 Pro, PSSR, Cyberpunk 2077 Update
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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