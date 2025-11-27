Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 35 million copies, developer CD Projekt Red announced Wednesday. The RPG crossed the sales milestone during the third quarter of 2025, the publisher said during its latest financial report. CD Projekt also reported improved revenue in Q3 2025 due to sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Reaches Sales Milestone

The Polish company reported that Q3 2025 sales revenues reached PLN 349 million ($85.6 million or roughly Rs. 854.5 crore) — a 53 percent year-on-year increase. CD Projekt said the increased revenue was a result of improved sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion on existing platforms compared to the last year. The RPG's inclusion on PS Plus Game Catalog in July 2025 and its launch on new platforms (Nintendo Switch 2 and Mac devices) also helped, the company said.

“We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players,” said Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt joint CEO. “Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise's enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future.”

Earlier this year in May, while reporting its earnings for the first quarter of 2025, CD Projekt had announced that Phantom Liberty sales had crossed 10 million units. Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly sold well during Switch 2's launch week, as well. According to NielsenIQ data, the RPG was the best-selling third-party title on the Switch 2 during the console's launch period, beating sales of The Witcher 3 on the Switch 1.

Cyberpunk 2077 sales have crossed 35 million units in just five years of the game's release. The years since its launch have also seen a remarkable turnaround for a game that was released riddled with bugs and technical issues in 2020. CD Projekt Red has since overhauled the open-world RPG with multiple updates.

Cyberpunk 2 Development Update

The developer is also currently working on Cyberpunk 2, alongside The Witcher 4. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is currently in pre-production. During the latest earnings call, Nowakowski also shared an update on Cyberpunk 2 development.

Over 80 staff members at CD Projekt Red's Boston studio are working on the game, he said. The company plans to hire more workers during the pre-production phase of the project. “We plan to expand the Boston-based Cyberpunk team as the project progresses, and double it in the next two years,” Nowakowski said.

The executive, however, did not share a timeline for the next stage of production for Cyberpunk 2.

“We're happy with the progress the CP2 team has made so far, but it's for sure too early to talk about entering any next stage or phase of this project. For sure we'll make a proper update and statement when that time comes,” Nowakowski said in response to a query.