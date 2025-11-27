Technology News
English Edition
  Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development

Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development

CD Projekt Red enjoyed improved sales revenues in Q3 2025 due to better sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 November 2025 17:03 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020 and since received multiple updates and patches

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 was added to PS Plus Game Catalog in July
  • Phantom Liberty expansion has sold over 10 million units
  • Cyberpunk 2 is currently in pre-production phase of development
Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 35 million copies, developer CD Projekt Red announced Wednesday. The RPG crossed the sales milestone during the third quarter of 2025, the publisher said during its latest financial report. CD Projekt also reported improved revenue in Q3 2025 due to sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Reaches Sales Milestone

The Polish company reported that Q3 2025 sales revenues reached PLN 349 million ($85.6 million or roughly Rs. 854.5 crore) — a 53 percent year-on-year increase. CD Projekt said the increased revenue was a result of improved sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion on existing platforms compared to the last year. The RPG's inclusion on PS Plus Game Catalog in July 2025 and its launch on new platforms (Nintendo Switch 2 and Mac devices) also helped, the company said.

“We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players,” said Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt joint CEO. “Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise's enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future.”

Earlier this year in May, while reporting its earnings for the first quarter of 2025, CD Projekt had announced that Phantom Liberty sales had crossed 10 million units. Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly sold well during Switch 2's launch week, as well. According to NielsenIQ data, the RPG was the best-selling third-party title on the Switch 2 during the console's launch period, beating sales of The Witcher 3 on the Switch 1.

Cyberpunk 2077 sales have crossed 35 million units in just five years of the game's release. The years since its launch have also seen a remarkable turnaround for a game that was released riddled with bugs and technical issues in 2020. CD Projekt Red has since overhauled the open-world RPG with multiple updates.

Cyberpunk 2 Development Update

The developer is also currently working on Cyberpunk 2, alongside The Witcher 4. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is currently in pre-production. During the latest earnings call, Nowakowski also shared an update on Cyberpunk 2 development.

Over 80 staff members at CD Projekt Red's Boston studio are working on the game, he said. The company plans to hire more workers during the pre-production phase of the project. “We plan to expand the Boston-based Cyberpunk team as the project progresses, and double it in the next two years,” Nowakowski said.

The executive, however, did not share a timeline for the next stage of production for Cyberpunk 2.

“We're happy with the progress the CP2 team has made so far, but it's for sure too early to talk about entering any next stage or phase of this project. For sure we'll make a proper update and statement when that time comes,” Nowakowski said in response to a query.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2, Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red, CD Projekt
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities

Comment
