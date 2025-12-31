Technology News
Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030, The Witcher 3 Tipped to Get Third Paid Expansion Next Year

Cyberpunk 2 is currently in pre-production phase at CD Projekt Red.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 December 2025 12:55 IST
Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030, The Witcher 3 Tipped to Get Third Paid Expansion Next Year

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 35 million copies

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2 was previously known as "Project Orion"
  • The Witcher 4 will likely be released in 2027
  • The Witcher 3 has received two paid expansions
Cyberpunk 2, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 currently in development at CD Projekt Red, is reportedly five years away from launch. According to a Polish analytics firm, the RPG will likely be released in late 2030. If that timeline is correct, Cyberpunk 2 will come out on next-generation consoles.

CD Projekt Red has not shared its launch plans for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, but has confirmed that the game is in pre-production. Cyberpunk 2 hasn't entered full production yet, and most of the studio's staff is working on The Witcher 4.

While there's little official information about the RPG, a Polish analytics firm, Noble Securities (via TechPowerUp), estimates that the game will launch in Q4 2030. The launch window will also mark the 10th anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077, which was released on 10 December 2020.

The firm also claimed that the budget of Cyberpunk 2 had grown to PLN 1.5 billion ($416 million), which is in line with the reported production budget for The Witcher 4 as well.

witcher 3 witcher 3

The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion released in 2016
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Paid DLC and Other Projects

CD Projekt Red has a packed pipeline of games in the coming years. The Witcher 4 is the priority and is believed to be targeting a 2027 launch. Noble Securities said that the game will launch in Q4 2027. CD Projekt has ambitious plans to release a new trilogy of Witcher games in the span of six years, starting with The Witcher 4.

Additionally, the Polish developer also intends to release a full remake of The Witcher (codenamed Canis Majoris) and a multiplayer Witcher spinoff (Sirius). According to the analytics firm, these games will likely be released in 2028. Then there's CD Projekt's new IP, Project Hadar, which reportedly has been pushed to 2032.

Finally, the firm also claimed that CD Projekt Red is working on a surprise paid DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will be released next year. The Witcher 3, considered one of the greatest games of all time, received two major paid expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. But according to Noble Securities, a third paid expansion for the acclaimed RPG will be released in May 2026, 10 years after the release of Blood and Wine.

CD Projekt has not confirmed any further DLCs for The Witcher 3. The company has not shared its release timelines for projects in development. The studio did provide a development update on Cyberpunk 2 last month, reiterating that over 80 staff members at CD Projekt Red's Boston team were working on the game.

“We plan to expand the Boston-based Cyberpunk team as the project progresses, and double it in the next two years,” CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski said in the company's third-quarter 2025 financial report.

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel shed its Project Orion codename and entered the pre-production phase in May. Nowakowski, however, did not share an update on the next stage of production for Cyberpunk 2 in his statement last month.

“We're happy with the progress the CP2 team has made so far, but it's for sure too early to talk about entering any next stage or phase of this project. For sure we'll make a proper update and statement when that time comes,” he said.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 4, The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red, CD Projekt
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030, The Witcher 3 Tipped to Get Third Paid Expansion Next Year
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

