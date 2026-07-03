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Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 40 Million Copies, CD Projekt Red Confirms

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020 and received an expansion in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2026 20:13 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 40 Million Copies, CD Projekt Red Confirms

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 launched on December 10, 2020

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Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 2, and Mac
  • CD Projekt Red is developing Cyberpunk 2
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has sold over 10 million copies
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Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. The RPG has reached the impressive sales milestone in less than six years of launch. Cyberpunk 2077 sales have likely been helped by regular discounts, frequent content updates, and the release of the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 40 Million Copies

The latest sales figure is updated as of July 3 and includes copies of Cyberpunk 2077 sold separately and in the Ultimate edition bundle, which includes the Phantom Liberty expansion. 

The RPG has been a sales juggernaut despite its troubled launch that saw the game temporarily removed from PlayStation Store after PS4 users report a raft of bugs, technical issues, and sub-par performance. CD Projekt Red, however, turned the conversation around Cyberpunk 2077 with regular fixes and content updates that have overhauled the game and added new features since it launched in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077's acclaimed expansion, Phantom Liberty, has also contributed to the game's sales. The DLC, widely considered one of the best story expansions ever released alongside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Blood and Wine DLC, has sold 10 million units as of May 2025. 

In November 2025, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 35 million copies across all platforms. "We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players,” CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski said at the time. “Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise's enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future.”

CD Projekt Red is currently also developing Cyberpunk 2, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. While the studio has not announced any details about the game, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2030. The Polish studio is also working on The Witcher 4, and a remake of The Witcher, among other projects.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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