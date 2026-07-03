Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. The RPG has reached the impressive sales milestone in less than six years of launch. Cyberpunk 2077 sales have likely been helped by regular discounts, frequent content updates, and the release of the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 40 Million Copies

The latest sales figure is updated as of July 3 and includes copies of Cyberpunk 2077 sold separately and in the Ultimate edition bundle, which includes the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The RPG has been a sales juggernaut despite its troubled launch that saw the game temporarily removed from PlayStation Store after PS4 users report a raft of bugs, technical issues, and sub-par performance. CD Projekt Red, however, turned the conversation around Cyberpunk 2077 with regular fixes and content updates that have overhauled the game and added new features since it launched in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077's acclaimed expansion, Phantom Liberty, has also contributed to the game's sales. The DLC, widely considered one of the best story expansions ever released alongside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Blood and Wine DLC, has sold 10 million units as of May 2025.

Night City population: 40 million dreamers 🌃



Thank you all for helping us reach this amazing milestone! 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZdrnbnbLfn — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 3, 2026

In November 2025, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 35 million copies across all platforms. "We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players,” CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski said at the time. “Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise's enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future.”

CD Projekt Red is currently also developing Cyberpunk 2, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. While the studio has not announced any details about the game, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2030. The Polish studio is also working on The Witcher 4, and a remake of The Witcher, among other projects.