Microsoft is reportedly planning an Xbox event for January 2025, likely to be the Developer Direct showcase, where the company will provide updates on its upcoming slate of first-party games. The information falls in line with the dates of previous Xbox Developer Direct showcases; Microsoft held its 2024 event on January 18, where it revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and provided updates on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed and more.

Xbox Said to Be Planning Developer Direct Event for January

The Verge's Tom Warren claimed he was expecting an Xbox event in January 2025. “feels like Microsoft has finally hit a good cadence with Xbox Game Pass releases, especially with recent drops like Indiana Jones and what's ahead in 2025. Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom, Towerborne, Fable, Outer Worlds 2, and more are coming next year. I'm also expecting an Xbox event in January,” he said in a post on Bluesky Tuesday.

feels like Microsoft has finally hit a good cadence with Xbox Game Pass releases, especially with recent drops like Indiana Jones and what's ahead in 2025. Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom, Towerborne, Fable, Outer Worlds 2, and more are coming next year. I'm also expecting an Xbox event in January 👍 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) December 17, 2024 at 8:44 PM

While the reporter did not specify a Developer Direct event, Microsoft has previously held the showcase in January in 2023 and 2024. The company has not yet confirmed its plans for a games showcase in January 2025.

Microsoft could provide updates on already announced games like Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable and The Outer Worlds 2 at Developer Direct. The company could also share more details on Gears of War: E-Day and Perfect Dark, both of which do not have a confirmed launch date or window yet.

Perfect Dark, the next Gears of War and Doom: The Dark Ages were revealed at Xbox Games Showcase in June. The latter will arrive on Xbox Series S/X, PC and PS5 in 2025, with day-one release on Game Pass.

At its Xbox Developer Direct 2024 showcase on January 18, Microsoft revealed MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The action-adventure title released on PC and Xbox Series S/X on December 9, with a PS5 launch set for next year. At the event, the Xbox parent also provided a release date for Senua's Saga and shared a release window for Avowed, Obsidian's next big fantasy RPG.

Avowed was initially slated to launch in Fall 2024, but the game has since been delayed to February 18, 2025.