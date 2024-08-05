Avowed, the upcoming action-RPG from Obsidian, has been delayed. The game was set for release in late 2024, but now it will arrive early next year. Microsoft has confirmed that Avowed will launch on February 18, 2025. Additionally, the Xbox parent reiterated its slate of upcoming first-party titles alongside their release windows and dates. The decision to delay Avowed likely comes to give the Obsidian RPG a bit of breathing room amidst a busy late 2024 video game release calendar.

Avowed Delayed

The official Xbox account on X posted the update about the delay on Saturday, confirming that Avowed had been moved to February 18, 2025. “So many games coming! As such, we're moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players' backlogs some breathing room,” the post read.

So many games coming! As such, we're moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players' backlogs some breathing room.



Stay tuned for more from our games across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda & Xbox Game Studios at gamescom, including our Aug 23 livestream for a look at Avowed:… pic.twitter.com/3RnyVwlHRa — Xbox (@Xbox) August 2, 2024

Avowed was initially slated for a Fall 2024 release, but did not have a concrete launch date.

In the post, Microsoft also mentioned its slate of announced upcoming first-party games, reconfirming their respective release dates and windows. Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still set for release in 2024, while Starfield's Shattered Space expansion will also arrive sometime later this year.

Avowed now joins first-party Xbox titles like South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages and Fable on the 2025 release calendar.

Microsoft has confirmed its presence at the upcoming Gamescom showcase, set to take place from August 21 to August 25, where it will present over 50 titles from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and other third-party partners. The Xbox parent has also confirmed that it will host theater presentations of Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space at the event.

Avowed was first announced at Xbox Games Showcased in 2020 and was detailed in a new trailer at the company's Developer Direct event earlier this year. The first-person action-RPG will be released on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass on February 18, 2025.