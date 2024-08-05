Technology News
  Microsoft Delays Avowed to 2025, Obsidian's RPG Sets February 18 Release Date

Microsoft Delays Avowed to 2025, Obsidian's RPG Sets February 18 Release Date

Avowed was initially slated for a Fall 2024 release, but did not have a concrete launch date.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 August 2024 16:18 IST
Microsoft Delays Avowed to 2025, Obsidian's RPG Sets February 18 Release Date

Photo Credit: Obsidian

Avowed was first announced at Xbox Games Showcased in 2020

Highlights
  • The official Xbox account on X posted the update about the delay
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still set for release in 2024
  • Doom: The Dark Ages and Fable will also release in 2025
Avowed, the upcoming action-RPG from Obsidian, has been delayed. The game was set for release in late 2024, but now it will arrive early next year. Microsoft has confirmed that Avowed will launch on February 18, 2025. Additionally, the Xbox parent reiterated its slate of upcoming first-party titles alongside their release windows and dates. The decision to delay Avowed likely comes to give the Obsidian RPG a bit of breathing room amidst a busy late 2024 video game release calendar.

Avowed Delayed

The official Xbox account on X posted the update about the delay on Saturday, confirming that Avowed had been moved to February 18, 2025. “So many games coming! As such, we're moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players' backlogs some breathing room,” the post read.

Avowed was initially slated for a Fall 2024 release, but did not have a concrete launch date.

In the post, Microsoft also mentioned its slate of announced upcoming first-party games, reconfirming their respective release dates and windows. Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still set for release in 2024, while Starfield's Shattered Space expansion will also arrive sometime later this year.

Avowed now joins first-party Xbox titles like South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages and Fable on the 2025 release calendar.

Microsoft has confirmed its presence at the upcoming Gamescom showcase, set to take place from August 21 to August 25, where it will present over 50 titles from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and other third-party partners. The Xbox parent has also confirmed that it will host theater presentations of Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space at the event.

Avowed was first announced at Xbox Games Showcased in 2020 and was detailed in a new trailer at the company's Developer Direct event earlier this year. The first-person action-RPG will be released on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass on February 18, 2025.

Further reading: Avowed, Xbox, Microsoft, Obsidian

Further reading: Avowed, Xbox, Microsoft, Obsidian
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Delays Avowed to 2025, Obsidian's RPG Sets February 18 Release Date
