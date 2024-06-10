Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, More

Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, More

The showcase kicked off with a new campaign trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and concluded with a reveal for the next Gears of War title.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 June 2024 17:42 IST
Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox Games Showcase aired on June 9

Highlights
  • Microsoft also unveiled three new Xbox Series S/X variants
  • Doom: The Dark Ages will arrive on Xbox Series S/X, PC and PS5 in 2025
  • Perfect Dark does not have a confirmed release date yet
Advertisement

Microsoft came out with a packed Xbox Games Showcase 2024 on Sunday, bringing new reveals and updates on games from its first-party studios and third-party partners. The Xbox parent showed off games from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Xbox Game Studios and more. The showcase kicked off with a new campaign trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and concluded with a reveal for the next Gears of War title. Already announced titles like State of Decay 3, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Perfect Dark, Avowed and South of Midnight also received new trailers.

The Xbox Games Showcase aired two days after the Summer Game Fest and just a week after Sony held its State of Play live stream. In addition to first-party games, the showcase also featured trailers from third-party titles like Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, Dragon Age: The Veilguard and more.

Microsoft also unveiled three new Xbox Series S/X variants, including an all-digital Xbox Series X. The Xbox Games showcase was also followed by a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct presentation. Here's everything that was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase:

Gears of War: E-Day

The rumours came out to be true as Microsoft revealed the next Gears of War at the Xbox Games Showcase. Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the series, will be set 14 years before the original Gears of War, during Emergence Day. The game received a cinematic trailer, featuring in-game assets, and a new instrumental version of Gary Jules' ‘Mad World,' evoking the iconic 2006 Gears of War commercial. There's no release window details available yet, but don't expect E-Day to launch anytime soon.

Doom: The Dark Ages

Perhaps the highlight of the showcase was the reveal for the next mainline game in the Doom series. Doom: The Dark Ages takes a medieval approach to monster killing, putting the Doom Slayer in a dark fantasy setting. The epic trailer showed brutal moves, an insane skull-feeding gun and a bladed Shield Saw that flies off to cut down demons and returns to your hands like Thor's hammer.

The Doom Slayer will also be able to utilise his Atlan mech against colossal demons and fly around on a cybernetic war dragon. Doom: The Dark Ages will arrive on Xbox Series S/X, PC and PS5 in 2025, with day-one release on Game Pass.

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark received a first-look gameplay trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase, featuring first-person combat and parkour. Developed by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics and published by Xbox Game Studios, Perfect Dark reboot was first teased officially at The Game Awards 2020.

The new trailer showcases the game's Cairo setting and its protagonist, Joanna Dark. The gameplay features close-quarters hand-to-hand combat, gunplay, stealth, and smooth parkour traversal. Perfect Dark does not have a confirmed release date yet.

South of Midnight

Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, which was first revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023, received a new trailer, showcasing third-person action-adventure gameplay. South of Midnight features a distinct art style and fantasy elements.

The trailer showed off the protagonist, Hazel, and her companion Catfish as they travel through a flooded wilderness and encounter magical beasts. Hazel can use her magic weaving powers in both combat and traversal. The game will be available on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2025.

State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 debuted a new trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase. The open-world zombie survival title will serve as a sequel to 2018's State of Decay 2. Set years into the zombie apocalypse, the game tasks you with fighting the undead and reclaiming lost territories. There's no official release date or window for State of Decay 3 yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

While the next Call of Duty received a dedicated Direct presentation after the Xbox Games Showcase, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was shown off with a campaign trailer at the showcase. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 6 is set in the early 1990s and will weave a thrilling story of espionage.

The trailer brings back familiar characters, blockbuster action and tight gunplay. The first-person shooter will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 25, with day-one release on Game Pass.

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed received a new story trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase. The action-RPG, played from the first-person perspective, focusses on melee and magic combat. The game will be released on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Xbox Showcase featured a new trailer for MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, showing off new gameplay and story section from the game, featuring Indy chasing a mysterious artefact in the Himalayas. The game will arrive on PC and Xbox Series S/X later this year.

Here's everything else that was announced or received an update at the Xbox Games Showcase:

  • Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series S/X - Releasing September 4, pre-orders now live)
  • Fable (PC, Xbox Series S/X - 2025)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series S/X - Releasing November 19)
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows' gameplay reveal (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - Releasing November 15)
  • Atomfall (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5 - 2025)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - Fall 2024)
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - Releasing July 18)
  • FragPunk (PC, Xbox Series S/X - 2025)
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - Releasing October 29)
  • Mecha Break (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - 2025)
  • Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater gameplay (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - 2024)
  • Mixtape (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - 2025)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series S/X - Releasing September 5)
  • Winter Burrow (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X - Early 2025)
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 - 2025)
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred expansion (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5 - Releasing October 8)
  • Fallout 76 Skyline Valley expansion (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5 - Releasing June 6)
  • Starfield Shattered Space expansion (PC, Xbox Series S/X - 2024)
  • World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion, PC - Releasing August 26)
Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

upcoming
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
Assassin's Creed Shadows

upcoming
Assassin's Creed Shadows

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 16+
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

upcoming
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Microsoft Flight Simulator
PEGI Rating 7+
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

upcoming
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Series, Doom The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, Gears of War E Day
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for June 18; Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Tipped to Feature This Dimensity Chipset: See Concept Image
  2. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. Huawei MatePad SE 11 With 7,700mAh Battery, 11-inch Display Debuts
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Review: Best of Both Worlds?
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With AI Features to Launch in India on This Date
  7. iOS 18 Said to Get App Lock With FaceID, Dark Mode for Icons at WWDC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. TCS Launches Generative AI Aggregation Platform WisdomNext for Businesses
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for June 18; Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Price, Colour Options Listed on Amazon Ahead of Debut
  5. CMF Phone 1 Key Specifications Including Chipset Details Leaked Alongside Concept Image
  6. Apple Patent Application Describes Dual-Axis Hinge Mechanism That Could Arrive on Apple's Smartglasses
  7. Apple Could Reportedly Announce Major AI Upgrades for Siri at WWDC 2024
  8. iOS 18 to Get App Lock With FaceID, Dark Mode for Icons at WWDC 2024: Reports
  9. Microsoft Adds Security Features to AI-Powered Recall After Users Express Concerns Over Privacy
  10. Huawei MatePad SE 11 With 7,000mAh Battery, M-Pen Lite Stylus Support Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »