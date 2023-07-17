Technology News

Apple Supplier Foxconn Proposes to Set Up Rs 8,800 Crore Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

As per the proposal, Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn has a plan to invest Rs 8,800 Crore.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 July 2023 16:18 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn Proposes to Set Up Rs 8,800 Crore Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

Photo Credit: Reuters

The delegates of the Fii would be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land

Highlights
  • Foxconn plant would create 14,000 jobs
  • The plant project would require 100 acres of land
  • CM Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the delegates of Foxconn

Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a Rs 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Karnataka, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Monday.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting with the delegates of Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), headed by its CEO, Brand Cheng, in this regard, he said.

As per the proposal, Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn (formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry), has a plan to invest Rs 8,800 Crore. "This would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres," Patil said.

The delegates of the Fii would be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township near the district headquarters town.

The Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were also present in the meeting.

"Fii will engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would operate as a supplementary plant to the 'end assembly' unit at Devanahalli (ITIR)", the Minister said in a statement.

"The state is ready to provide full support, offering land required to set up the manufacturing unit, in the 100 acres of land available in the Japanese Industrial Park near (the district headquarters town of) Tumakuru", Patil said in a tweet.

Patil said on Thursday the process of handing over land to Apple supplier and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, for its mobile devices manufacturing unit at Devanahalli ITIR is in "final stages." "Foxconn is coming up in about 300 acres. The process of handing over land is in final stages, there were some issues, so I have personally held meetings four times in this regard, as we did not want to lose the project. Foxconn, which manufactures Apple phones, is very prestigious for us," the Minister had said.

"Foxconn will invest $1 billion, which is Rs 8,400 crore, and will create 50,000 employment in the first phase (at the Devanahalli ITIR)," Patil had said.

