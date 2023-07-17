Technology News

Honor Play 40C With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 40C have been launched at a price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,300).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 July 2023 16:57 IST
Honor Play 40C With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor China

Honor Play 40C comes in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Honor Play 40C features a 6.56-inch LCD display
  • The smartphone offers 90Hz refresh rate
  • Honor Play 40C runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1

Honor Play 40C have been launched in China, as the latest edition to the company's Play 40 series, in three different colour variants. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Honor Play 40C features a 6.56-inch LCD display offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery. The Honor Play 40C has been released in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue colour options. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1

Honor Play 40C price, availability

The Honor Play 40C has been launched at a price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage variant. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology allowing users to borrow up to 5GB of unused inbuilt storage and use it as virtual RAM. The handset is available in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue colour variants.

The smartphone is available for pre-order via Honor China's official website.

Honor Play 40C specifications

The newly launched Honor Play 40C runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and gets dual SIM support. It features a 6.56-inch LCD display with 1612x720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also offers 90Hz touch sampling rate is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB inbuilt storage and Adreno 619.

For optics, the Honor Play 40C ships with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5,200mAh battery.

Additionally, it features a face recognition feature for the biometric identification. Other highlights of the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Honor Play 40C measures 163.32×75.07×8.35mm and weighs 188g.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Play 40C, Honor Play 40C specifications, Honor, China
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple Supplier Foxconn Proposes to Set Up Rs 8,800 Crore Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka
Honor Play 40C With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch in Two SoC Variants: All Details
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications, India Launch Timeline Leaked
  3. iPhone 15 Series Display Size Tipped Again: See All Details Here
  4. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Tipped to Launch in These New Colour Options
  5. Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023
  6. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  7. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 2K Display to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Ola Electric Advances Plan for IPO as EV Scooters Take Off in India
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Gadget Deals for WFH Employees
  10. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Financial Stability Board Shares India's Vision to Frame Global Rules for Crypto
  2. Nicolas Cage to Skip Fantasia Film Festival Amidst Hollywood Actors' Strike
  3. Honor Play 40C With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Proposes to Set Up Rs 8,800 Crore Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka
  5. Meta to Be Fined $100,000 per Day Over Privacy Breaches Unless Firm Takes Remedial Action: Norway Regulator
  6. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Colour Options Tipped; Once Again Said to Get Dynamic Island
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets Its First Update With Several Camera Improvements, Design-Related Features
  8. Realme Pad 2 Launch Date, Design Teased by Company; 11.5-Inch LCD Display Confirmed
  9. Binance Reportedly Lays Off Over 1,000 Employees, CEO Tweets Denial
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in India in August
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.