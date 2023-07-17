Honor Play 40C have been launched in China, as the latest edition to the company's Play 40 series, in three different colour variants. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Honor Play 40C features a 6.56-inch LCD display offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery. The Honor Play 40C has been released in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue colour options. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1

Honor Play 40C price, availability

The Honor Play 40C has been launched at a price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage variant. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology allowing users to borrow up to 5GB of unused inbuilt storage and use it as virtual RAM. The handset is available in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue colour variants.

The smartphone is available for pre-order via Honor China's official website.

Honor Play 40C specifications

The newly launched Honor Play 40C runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and gets dual SIM support. It features a 6.56-inch LCD display with 1612x720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also offers 90Hz touch sampling rate is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB inbuilt storage and Adreno 619.

For optics, the Honor Play 40C ships with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5,200mAh battery.

Additionally, it features a face recognition feature for the biometric identification. Other highlights of the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Honor Play 40C measures 163.32×75.07×8.35mm and weighs 188g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.