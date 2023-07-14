Technology News
  iPhone Assembler Foxconn in Talks With TSMC and TMH to Set Up Semiconductor Fabrication Units in India: Report

iPhone Assembler Foxconn in Talks With TSMC and TMH to Set Up Semiconductor Fabrication Units in India: Report

Foxconn recently announced its decision to withdraw from a semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2023 07:53 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vedanta-Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and global consortium ISMC applied for incentives last year

Highlights
  • Gujarat government is in talks with Foxconn over a semiconductor plant
  • Foxconn said it would apply for India chip incentives on its own
  • Three companies applied for incentives last year

Foxconn is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government is holding talks with Foxconn over a semiconductor plant, a top government official told Reuters, days after the Taiwanese giant broke off a joint-venture plan with Vedanta.

"We are in touch with multiple prospective investors, including Foxconn ... Gujarat is uniquely positioned to attract top chipmakers," said Vijay Nehra, secretary of the science and technology department in Gujarat. Foxconn this week exited its project with Vedanta, which was also planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, citing issues such as slow progress.

The breakup of the JV was a setback for PM Modi's vision to establish India as a semiconductor manufacturing hub. However, Foxconn said later it would apply for India chip incentives on its own and was exploring new partners. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters is first to report its talks with Gujarat. PM Modi wants to make chipmaking a top priority in pursuit of a "new era" in electronics manufacturing, but his plan has so far floundered.

Three companies applied for incentives last year – the Vedanta-Foxconn JV, Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and global consortium ISMC, which counts Tower Semiconductor as a tech partner — but so far no deal has been sealed.

Explaining the Vedanta split on Tuesday, Foxconn said "there was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough" and there were other "challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome", without giving more details.

V. Lee, Foxconn's representative in India, wrote on LinkedIn: "Sometimes, you will fly higher when in solo." Its talks with Gujarat come weeks after Micron said it will invest up to $825 million (nearly Rs. 6,800 crore) in a semiconductor testing and packaging facility in the state.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Foxconn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, TMH Group, semiconductor fabrication units, semiconductors, Vedanta
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission

